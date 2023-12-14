No new dedicated disabled people’s minister but No 10 says role not downgraded

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

No new dedicated disabled people’s minister but No 10 says role not downgraded

By Press Association
Disability charities had called for a replacement in the vacant post of disabled people’s minister (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Disability charities had called for a replacement in the vacant post of disabled people’s minister (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Charities have described the decision not to appoint a new dedicated minister for disabled people as an “appalling and retrograde move”.

It is understood a member of Government who already has other responsibilities will take on the brief.

The previous role-holder, Tom Pursglove, was made minister for legal migration earlier this month.

Downing Street on Thursday rejected a suggestion that the move to make two ministers responsible for migration but no one solely for disabilities amounted to “downgrading” the role of minister for disabled people.

Following Robert Jenrick’s resignation as immigration minister over the Government’s Rwanda plan, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak split ministerial responsibility for legal and illegal migration.

Alongside Mr Pursglove as minister of state for legal migration and the border, Michael Tomlinson – who was previously solicitor general – is minister of state for countering illegal migration.

Disability groups had voiced concerns over how long the minister for disabled people role might be left vacant and have reacted with outrage now that a dedicated minister will not be put in place.

With an existing minister taking on the job, a No 10 spokesman rejected suggestions this was a “downgrading” of the role.

“We will have a minister for disabled people who will lead on that important work,” the spokesman said.

Pressed on the fact that the minister will not be dedicated solely to disability issues, he said: “What you will continue to see is a Government showing strong support for disabled people and for disabled issues.”

Disability charity Sense said the job of minister for disabled people is “a vital role in Government to ensure disabled people’s interests are represented” and insisted it should not be taken on by someone who is “already juggling other responsibilities”.

Disability equality charity Scope described the change as “an appalling and retrograde move by the Government”.

Its director of strategy, James Taylor, added: “What kind of message does this give to Britain’s 16 million disabled people? That – in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis – we are now less important?”

Anastasia Berry, policy co-chair of the Disability Benefits Consortium, said she is “appalled” by the move.

She said: “Despite making up almost a quarter of the population, disabled people are yet again being treated like they don’t exist.”

Stephen Kingdom, campaign manager for the Disabled Children’s Partnership, said: “The decision not to appoint a minister shows the attitude of Government to disabled people, including disabled children, who are amongst the most vulnerable in society and who need a voice in Government and in the heart of policy making.”