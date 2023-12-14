Robison in apology to ambulance service patients waiting ‘too long’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Robison in apology to ambulance service patients waiting ‘too long’

By Press Association
Shona Robison apologised to those who had waited ‘too long’ for an ambulance (Alamy/PA)
Shona Robison apologised to those who had waited ‘too long’ for an ambulance (Alamy/PA)

Scotland’s Deputy First Minister has apologised to patients left waiting “too long” for emergency treatment, as she was told some have spent up to 15 hours in an ambulance outside hospital before being admitted.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross challenged Shona Robison on the “crisis”, as he revealed figures uncovered by his party show long waits for patients and ambulances “backing up” outside hospitals.

The data, revealed in response to a request by the Tories using freedom of information (FoI) legislation, also shows patients in the most urgent category waiting up to 10 times the six-minute target time for an ambulance to get to them.

Mr Ross said about half of patients in this purple category had suffered a cardiac arrest, as he asked Ms Robison: “Why should anyone whose heart has stopped be waiting so long for an ambulance to arrive?”

Ms Robison, who was standing in at First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood as Humza Yousaf is unwell, said the latest figures from the Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) put the median response time for these calls at seven minutes and 32 seconds

But she said: “I accept that is too long, and I accept there will be people waiting outside of those times.”

She also told MSPs that some ambulances “are taking longer than they should to turn around at the front door of our hospitals”.

While Ms Robison said “similar pressures are being felt throughout the UK” as winter challenges impact on the NHS, she added: “Patient safety remains our top priority and I would apologise to anyone who has either experienced any waits for an ambulance to reach them or indeed has had to wait too long at A&E.”

Mr Ross told her the latest figures from the SAS show “one in every 10 ambulances in Scotland sat outside hospitals for hours waiting for patients to be admitted”.

He added: “That means in just one week, 700 ambulances across the country were stuck outside hospitals for hours.”

Pressing Ms Robison, a former health secretary in the Scottish Government, on the “scandalous situation”, the Tory MSP said his party had uncovered “some of the worst turnaround times on record”.

He said: “We can reveal that an ambulance was waiting outside a hospital in Ayrshire for 15 hours.”

He added that another ambulance “waited over 10 hours” outside a hospital in NHS Grampian, while in the NHS Lothian health board area an ambulance and its patient had to wait more than 11 hours.

On the time it takes for ambulances to get to those making the most urgent calls for help, he said the data revealed “shocking” response times.

Mr Ross said: “Purple calls involve the most life-threatening, dangerous situations for patients.

“Half of the patients in that category have had a cardiac arrest and these calls have a target response time of six minutes.

Deputy First Minister Shona Robison was standing in for Humza Yousaf at First Minister’s Questions (Jane Barlow/PA

“Yet our FoI request revealed that some patients are waiting more than half-an-hour, and others are waiting 10 times longer than the target.”

Ms Robison insisted the ambulance service is “working hard with health boards to minimise delays in hand over times”.

She also said the service had received an extra £50 million from the Scottish Government as part of planning to help the NHS prepare for winter.

She said: “Scottish Ambulance Service staffing is up 50% under this Government and we have record levels of investment in our health service, including in our Scottish Ambulance Service.”

However she said “the investment that has been made in our Scottish Ambulance Service and in our health service is absolutely not down to any of the resources that are being given to us by the UK Government”.

She told MSPs: “I have it in black and white that next year all the money that is coming from the UK Government for health amounts to £10.8 million. That is enough for five hours capacity in the NHS.”

She claimed that as a result, it is a “bit rich for Douglas Ross to come to this chamber talking about the performance of our Scottish Ambulance Service or indeed our health service more generally” when the Conservative UK Government has “singularly failed to provide the funding for our health service”.