Police Scotland outlines plans to dispose of 40 buildings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Police Scotland outlines plans to dispose of 40 buildings

By Press Association
The plans were released on Thursday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The plans were released on Thursday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

More than 40 Police Scotland buildings could be disposed of, the force has said.

Under the proposals, 29 police stations and buildings could be scrapped – most of which still house officers for various purposes – with savings reinvested into the force.

A consultation has been launched in relation to the future of a further 15 vacant buildings and one plot of land near the force’s station in the Partick area of Glasgow.

Eight of the stations threatened with closure are in Glasgow, including its city centre base at Stewart Street – which remains open 24 hours a day and houses the divisional management team and detectives.

Edinburgh could lose five stations and Aberdeen could see the same number closed after the force co-located with the local council.

The announcement comes amid an ongoing call from the force for a substantial funding increase in next year’s Scottish Budget – due to be announced next week.

Chief Constable Jo Farrell told a meeting of the Scottish Police Authority last week that the force requires another £128 million.

Deputy Chief Constable Malcolm Graham said the force’s estate “needs to be fit for 21st century policing”.

He added: “Our presence in communities is not defined by buildings but by the officers and staff who work there, and we have already introduced technology that enables our officers to remain in local areas, reducing the need for them to return to police stations to deal with paperwork.

“We are determined to continue to improve our visibility and accessibility, as well as to bring partners together to deliver services in the most efficient and effective way.

“Police Scotland inherited a very large and ageing estate, much of which was not fit for purpose, with high maintenance costs and environmental inefficiencies.

“The locations of many inherited buildings no longer meet the requirements of local communities, and in some cases the organisation is currently maintaining multiple buildings in the same geographic area, less than five miles apart.”

But Scottish Conservative justice spokesman Russell Findlay pointed the finger firmly at the Government, which he said has already “presided over the closure of 140 police buildings in the first decade of Police Scotland”.

He added: “The people of Scotland will know that this hammer-blow to policing is a direct result of decisions made by Humza Yousaf’s Government.”

Scottish Labour justice spokeswoman Pauline McNeill said: “This is yet another hammer-blow to Police Scotland’s resources due to chronic under-funding by the SNP Government.

“With offices closing and jobs on the line, the need for action to protect police services could not be greater.

“Police visibility in our communities is vital in tackling crime as well as preventing crime and making people feel safe – we can’t allow cuts to undermine confidence in services.

“Action needs to be taken now to prevent further cuts to jobs and services and to help Scotland’s police keep Scots safe.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat justice spokesman Liam McArthur also described the proposed closures as a “hammer-blow” for community policing in Scotland.

Russell Findlay
Tory Russell Findlay described the plans as a ‘hammer-blow to policing’ (PA)

He added: “While the police will always have operational decisions to take about which parts of their estate are fit for purpose and have a role to play in the future, it would be utterly naive to pretend that budget decisions made by SNP ministers have not played a significant part in leading the service down this road.”

David Malcolm, the Police Scotland branch secretary for trade union Unison, said: “No-one seriously thinks that this is about improving services – it is a cost-cutting measure. It might deliver balanced books, but it won’t deliver better policing.

“These measures themselves will shape the demand from the public and put pressure on already stretched resources in the police contact centre and control rooms as more communities see their police offices taken away.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “While this is an operational decision, Police Scotland’s estate strategy, published in 2019, outlined plans to dispose of outdated, under-invested, and under-used properties, so they could develop modern premises capable of delivering effective and efficient public services to meet the needs of people and the staff who use them.

“These plans also include disposing of properties that are no longer used or fit for purpose and the consideration of co-locations with partner organisations in modern, well-equipped accommodation. Such co-locations make the best use of the public sector estate and offer the opportunity for increased visibility, closer working and increased collaboration between partners. Police Scotland has over 60 examples of successful co-location.

“Police perform an essential role keeping Scotland’s communities safe, which is why, despite difficult financial circumstances due to UK Government cuts, we increased police funding by £80 million to £1.45 billion in 2023-24.”