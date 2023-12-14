Cameron says ‘heat and and anger’ has come out of UK-EU relationship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cameron says ‘heat and and anger’ has come out of UK-EU relationship

By Press Association
Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron speaking to the Lords European Affairs Committee (House of Lords 2023/Roger Harris)
Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron speaking to the Lords European Affairs Committee (House of Lords 2023/Roger Harris)

Lord Cameron said the “heat and anger” has come out of the UK’s relationship with the European Union and that they can be “friends, neighbours and partners”.

The Foreign Secretary said he thought the “ad hoc” nature of the co-ordination between Britain and the bloc was working well, including in the response to the Ukraine war.

He also warned that if the EU and US fail to agree support packages for Kyiv, it would be a “Christmas present” for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In his first lengthy parliamentary grilling since his comeback to frontline politics, the former prime minister faced questions on post-Brexit relations with Europe, Ukraine, Israel and Rwanda.

Lord Cameron, who resigned as prime minister after losing the 2016 Brexit referendum, told the Lords European Affairs Committee: “It’s been interesting coming back to see how it’s working and how problems are being fixed and opportunities are being taken.

“I think a lot of the heat and and anger has come out of the relationship. It’s now much more functional and I think it’s functioning well.”

The appointment of the former leader of the Remain campaign to Rishi Sunak’s Cabinet angered some Tory Brexit hardliners.

Lord Cameron told peers on Thursday: “The way I see it is, you know, we’ve decided not to be a member, but we can be friends, neighbours and partners, and we make that partnership work as well as we can. And I think its delivering in all sorts of ways.”

Asked whether a more structured framework for relations with the EU would be beneficial, he said the response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has seen “ad hoc arrangements put in place” and “that flexibility really helps”.

The UK should “make the most” of its post-Brexit trading agreement with the EU, and not be “trying to reopen it and change the nature of it”.

“We’re not suddenly going to reopen free movement or go back into the customs union or any of those things,” he said.

He said Britain should be “canny and tough” in a review of the Trade and Co-operation Agreement, but declined to lay out a list of “things we’d like to fix”.

He said the political dispute preventing the US Congress from passing a package of wartime funding for Ukraine and Israel was “frustrating” and expressed hope

“The best Christmas present we could give to the Ukrainians is to pass both those packages and if we don’t, we’re giving a Christmas present to Vladimir Putin and we shouldn’t be doing that.”

He also said Britain’s foreign policy tilt towards the Indo-Pacific “isn’t just a phrase.

“It’s a proper thought-through policy with a number of… real things that are happening,” Lord Cameron told peers, pointing to the UK’s accession to the CPTPP trade bloc, Hiroshima accords with Japan, and Aukus submarine agreement with the US and Australia as examples.

Elsewhere, Lord Cameron defended the Government’s Rwanda Bill and described an interview in which the Israeli ambassador to the UK voiced opposition to a two-state solution in the Middle East as “disappointing”.