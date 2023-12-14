Labour MP details ‘painful’ moment she stepped in to help stab victim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Labour MP details ‘painful’ moment she stepped in to help stab victim

By Press Association
Florence Eshalomi, Labour MP for Vauxhall (UK Parliament)
Florence Eshalomi, Labour MP for Vauxhall (UK Parliament)

A Labour MP has detailed the “painful” moment she stepped in to help the victim of a stabbing, as she called on the Government to distribute more stab kits.

Florence Eshalomi told MPs how she saw a young boy slumped over on the street as she drove to pick up her son from nursery in 2020.

During a debate on knife crime, Ms Eshalomi said there should be more awareness on how to treat victims in the immediate aftermath of a stabbing so that lives can be saved.

The MP for Vauxhall praised youth services in her constituency and across the UK who help vulnerable young people on a “shoe-string budget” and argued these should be a statutory provision.

Sheffield mayoral election
Shadow security minister Dan Jarvis called for swords to be included in a ban on zombie-style knives and machete (PA)

Speaking in the Commons, Ms Eshalomi said: “I was on my way to pick up my son from nursery, my daughter was in the car at the back, I’d picked her up from reception, and I mention this because I didn’t know what had happened but there was someone slumped on the road, and as I got closer in the car and I pulled over… it obviously transpired that he’d been stabbed.

“And what I mentioned in my maiden speech was the fact that there were people walking past us. That was really painful because I think we’re getting to a situation (where) we are allowing ourselves to become desensitised to the issue of knife crime.

“Now I’m not going to stand here and say I’m a first aid respondent or anything and I’m absolutely petrified by the sight of blood, but myself and another lady that came out from the block flats, folded up what I think was a blanket and stemmed the blood, and the long and short the ambulance came.

“My frantic call to the emergency services probably didn’t make sense because I was just screaming ‘you need to get here now’ and I know that the poor call handler who took that call was think ‘what rabble is this woman going on about’, because I was just scared, I was just thinking this boy is going to die.

“And thankfully he didn’t die, we managed to stem the blood and he was lucky and during the lockdown I received an email from his teacher and it turned out that his teacher actually lives in my constituency and he said ‘you know the young boy’s making a good recovery but thank you’.

“And I know how frightening it can be for anyone to be in front of that situation but we need to look at how we can help people in terms of having the skills and means to stem the flow of blood as quickly and effectively as possible, because every second makes such a big difference when there’s a trauma and knife crime stabbing.”

She added: “I hope that the minister will look at how we raise awareness around the stab kits and first aid response to knife crime, and how we distribute more of those stab kits alongside more shops and other areas.

“I hope that in closing, that the minister will recognise the value of a number of youth organisations not just in my constituency but right across the country, working with some of the most vulnerable young people and young adults in helping them to turn their lives around, but the reality is minister, they are working on a shoe-string budget.

“We still see a situation where youth services is not deemed as a statutory provision.”

Home Office minister Michael Tomlinson commended Ms Eshalomi and said she “spoke powerfully”.

Later in the debate, shadow security minister Dan Jarvis called for swords to be included in the ban on zombie-style knives and machetes, which the Government announced in August this year.

Mr Jarvis said: “We don’t believe that the current ban goes far enough.”

In response, Mr Tomlinson said the inclusion of swords in the ban would be kept under review.

He said: “There has been an interest in extending the ban to swords and I understand the reasoning why. However the police have told us that the greatest risk at the moment is the use of zombie-style knives and machetes, therefore at the moment that is the focus of the work. However, it will be kept under review.”