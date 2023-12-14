Warnings on cost and timescale of A9 dualling given to ministers two years ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Warnings on cost and timescale of A9 dualling given to ministers two years ago

By Press Association
The A9 dualling project was initially due for completion in 2025 (PA)
Ministers were warned two years ago that fully dualling the A9 road could take until 2034 and cost almost £7.2 billion – more than double the original £3 billion estimate.

The details are revealed in new papers, which also make clear Scottish ministers have never formally agreed how the construction of eight of the 11 sections of the major infrastructure project are to be funded.

Then transport minister Jenny Gilruth announced in February this year that work to upgrade the road – which runs from Perth to Inverness – to dual-carriageway in its entirety by the original 2025 completion date was “simply unachievable”.

Ministers had previously promised to give an update to Holyrood on the project this autumn – with this expected to take place “within days”.

But papers released by Transport Scotland to Holyrood’s Citizen Participation and Public Petitions Committee show that in September 2017, ministers were told “further slippage” in the project “would increase the risk of not achieving 2025”, while in August 2018 there was a warning that using a private finance model to fund the work would “mean the 2025 deadline would not be met”.

Committee convener Jackson Carlaw said the documents reveal a “piecemeal process” behind the project, “with concerns raised repeatedly about spiralling costs and delays to completion”.

With 74 separate papers handed over to the committee, a summary of the documents was produced by the independent Scottish Parliament Information Centre (Spice).

Jenny Gilruth told MSPs in February that the 2025 deadline would not be met (Jane Barlow/PA)

This work, published as part of the committee’s inquiry into the dualling project, show a discussion paper dated December 23, 2021 set out different options.

It compared using both a “traditionally capital-funded approach to completing the final eight of 11 A9 dualling programme stages”, or alternatively a privately financed, revenue-funded option – most probably one based on the Mutual Investment Model that has been used by the Welsh Government.

The earliest the project would be completed if capital funding was used would be 2034, the paper said – almost a decade after the original 2025 deadline.

If revenue funding was used, the paper suggested the work could be completed by 2032 – but adopting such an approach could see the total costs amount to just under £7.2 billion.

If capital funding were used costs could be less, with an estimated total of just over £4.5 billion.

“Both of these options would require re-prioritisation from other budgets and difficult choices about the affordability of other projects,” the paper said.

In December 2022, a paper submitted to then deputy first minister John Swinney and others said ministers should consider “pausing the programme in its entirety for an indefinite period, to be restarted when circumstances permit” – but recommended instead that they progress “certain elements” of the project “while reviewing and updating the work to determine the most suitable procurement options”.

Jackson Carlaw said the committee will review the new evidence at a meeting next week (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

In a written submission to the committee, First Minister Humza Yousaf, himself a former transport minister, made clear his “continued determination to see the A9 dualled”.

Mr Yousaf described upgrading the entire road to dual-carriageway as a “vital part” of Scottish Government efforts “to support the residents and businesses in the Highlands”.

He added the work is “also of national economic importance to Scotland”.

But speaking about the papers received, Mr Carlaw said: “The evidence we’ve received is stark, revealing a piecemeal process, with concerns raised repeatedly about spiralling costs and delays to completion.

“It’s evident that the Scottish Government have known for a considerable length of time that the 2025 deadline was in jeopardy, however it’s less clear what action ministers have taken to address this.”

Mr Carlaw said the committee will review the evidence it has received when it meets on December 20.

At that meeting, he said committee members will “consider our next steps, including if further evidence is required from Transport Scotland officials or previous transport ministers”.