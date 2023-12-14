Royal Society of Arts apologises after Israel event at London venue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Royal Society of Arts apologises after Israel event at London venue

By Press Association
Protesters during a pro-Palestinian demonstration in central London (James Manning/PA)
The Royal Society of Arts has apologised and launched an internal investigation after an event in support of Israel was held at its venue in London.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered outside the building in central London on Thursday to protest over the event.

The arts organisation said it “neither condones nor endorses” the event which it claims was held by an “external client who did not disclose the full event details in advance”.

Israel-Hamas conflict
Protesters in central London (James Manning/PA)

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden and the Israeli ambassador to the UK, Tzipi Hotovely, were among those appearing at the event.

A statement posted on the RSA’s social media said: “An event was held at the RSA today by an external client who did not disclose the full event details in advance.

“The RSA neither condones nor endorses this event.

“We are an apolitical organisation and have launched an internal investigation.

“We apologise extensively to anyone affected and upset by this today and will ensure that robust measure are put in place in the future to ensure this will not happen again.”

The Metropolitan Police said officers attended the event on Thursday afternoon and one man was arrested who was “not believed to be part of the protest”.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Officers arrived quickly on scene to a demonstration being held outside the Royal Society of Arts in John Adam Street, WC2.

“We imposed conditions on the group at 1328, and they moved away from the property by 1338. Officers remain on scene.

“One man, not believed to be part of the protest, was arrested for section 5 of the Public Order Act having been asked to leave the event at the property by security.”