John Bercow speculates over ‘silent slaughterer’ in The Traitors US trailer

By Press Association
John Bercow stars is The Traitors US (Victoria Jones/PA)
John Bercow stars is The Traitors US (Victoria Jones/PA)

Former House of Commons speaker John Bercow can be seen speculating over a “silent slaughterer” in the trailer for season two of The Traitors US.

The reality series, set in a remote castle in the Scottish Highlands, will arrive on January 12 2024 on Peacock, the US video streaming service has announced.

The strategy-based gameshow features a line-up of celebrities that include 2022 Love Island UK winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu.

In the series trailer, released on Thursday, 60-year-old former MP Bercow, who was speaker of the House of Commons from 2009 to 2019, is seen in conversation with his fellow contestants.

The teaser clip opens with the series host, Scottish actor Alan Cummings, saying: “Did you miss me?”

Later in the trailer he says: “Welcome to an all-new series of strategy, betrayal, sabotage and murder” before a series of other clips play and Bercow is seen telling his fellow contestants: “This guy is the silent slaughterer.”

Love Island 2022 winners Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti
Love Island 2022 winners Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti (Ian West/PA)

The show sees players divided into the “faithful” and a smaller group of “traitors” – whose goal is to eliminate the other contestants and win up to 250,000 dollars themselves.

If the “faithful” contestants banish all the “traitors”, they will share the prize fund, but if a “traitor” or “traitors” make it to the end, they will steal all the money.

Other contestants on the US programme include stars from reality shows Survivor, Dancing With The Stars and The Real Housewives Of Orange County.

The Traitors UK, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, is also returning for a second series with the first episode set to air on January 3 at 9pm on BBC One.