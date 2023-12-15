Nearly half of school leaders needed professional help with mental health – poll

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nearly half of school leaders needed professional help with mental health – poll

By Press Association
Research found school leaders cited Ofsted pressures as the factor which had the greatest impact on their mental health (Alamy/PA)
Research found school leaders cited Ofsted pressures as the factor which had the greatest impact on their mental health (Alamy/PA)

Nearly half of school leaders in England needed professional support for their mental health or wellbeing in the last year, a survey has suggested.

School leaders cited Ofsted pressures as the factor which had the greatest impact on their mental health over the last year, according to a poll by the NAHT school leaders’ union.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the NAHT, warned school leaders will be forced to leave the profession for their own health unless action is taken.

The findings come after a coroner concluded last week that an Ofsted inspection “likely contributed” to the death of headteacher Ruth Perry.

A photograph of Ruth Perry attached to the fence outside John Rankin Schools in Newbury, Berkshire
Headteacher Ruth Perry killed herself after an Ofsted report downgraded her primary school (PA)

Mrs Perry killed herself after an Ofsted report downgraded her Caversham Primary School in Reading from its highest rating to its lowest over safeguarding concerns.

The survey, of 1,890 school leaders in England in September and October, found 38% reported they had accessed professional support for their mental health or wellbeing in the last year.

A further 11% said they wanted to access professional support – but they either did not know how to, or it was unavailable to them.

More than eight in ten (84%) school leaders said their role had impacted the quality of their sleep in the last 12 months, according to the poll.

The report by the NAHT found about half (51%) of school leaders said they are considering leaving the profession within the next three years for reasons other than retirement – and nearly nine in ten (88%) cited the impact of the role on their personal wellbeing as a factor.

More than three in five (61%) of assistant and deputy heads surveyed said they did not aspire to headship, up from 53% in 2021.

When asked about possible deterrents to headship, 91% of school leaders cited concerns about the role’s impact on personal wellbeing and 81% cited concerns about Ofsted inspection.

Mr Whiteman said: “These dire findings paint a really bleak picture of the unacceptable toll school leadership is taking on our members and their mental health and wellbeing.

“Parents and carers will no doubt be equally alarmed that school leaders are being left seeking support with their mental health, feeling worried, stressed and unvalued, struggling to sleep, and considering quitting the profession.

“Reluctance to take on the role of headteacher is now an established and rising trend which will inevitably impact the wider school eco-system and, ultimately, children’s education.

“We regularly hear from school leaders who feel pushed to the edge of despair. Without decisive action, I fear these dedicated educators will be forced to leave the profession for their own health, leaving more children without the inspirational leaders and teachers they need.”

The NAHT is calling on the Government to reform inspection and accountability measures, to scrap single-word Ofsted judgments and take further action to tackle workload.

A Department for Education (DfE) spokeswoman said: “We recognise the extraordinary service that headteachers, teachers and other school staff provide and are taking action to reduce the pressures on them where we can.

“We have doubled our mental health and wellbeing scheme for school leaders this year, backed by £1.1 million, and have launched the education staff wellbeing charter to help schools to prioritise staff wellbeing.

“Earlier this year Ofsted announced a number of changes to the way it inspects schools, taking into account the impact school inspections can have on teachers.”