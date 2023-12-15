Holyrood committee examines role and cost of commissioners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Holyrood committee examines role and cost of commissioners

By Press Association
The Finance and Public Administration Committee announced the inquiry on Friday (PA)
The Finance and Public Administration Committee announced the inquiry on Friday (PA)

A Scottish Parliament committee has launched an inquiry into the number of commissioners the country employs.

The officials – which currently include the Information Commissioner and the Commissioner for Ethical Standards in Public Life – are appointed by the Scottish Parliament to cover certain areas.

The number is due to rise to eight when the Patient Safety Commissioner is appointed and begins work following the passage of a Bill in September.

According to the 2023-24 budget, the officeholders cost £16.6 million, with proposals in the works from Government and backbench MSPs which could see up to six more positions – including for victims and witnesses, older people and those with a disability – created.

The Finance and Public Administration Committee has launched an inquiry into whether a “more coherent and strategic approach” should be taken in the appointment to such positions.

Committee convener Kenneth Gibson said: “Seven commissioners cost £16.6 million, according to budget figures for 2023/24. Each office comes with its own staff and its own running costs.

“The smallest cost £0.3 million and the largest £6.7 million. More are being proposed, or considered, by both the Government and by backbench MSPs.

“Our committee believes this inquiry is both timely and necessary.

“The Scottish Government has already stated there is very little published research on commissioners in Scotland – or the UK – and little evaluation exploring their pros and cons, powers or ways of working.

“Our committee will therefore investigate whether a more coherent and strategic approach is needed for the creation of such commissioners in Scotland.”