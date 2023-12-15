Holyrood committee examines role and cost of commissioners

A Scottish Parliament committee has launched an inquiry into the number of commissioners the country employs.

The officials – which currently include the Information Commissioner and the Commissioner for Ethical Standards in Public Life – are appointed by the Scottish Parliament to cover certain areas.

The number is due to rise to eight when the Patient Safety Commissioner is appointed and begins work following the passage of a Bill in September.

According to the 2023-24 budget, the officeholders cost £16.6 million, with proposals in the works from Government and backbench MSPs which could see up to six more positions – including for victims and witnesses, older people and those with a disability – created.

The Finance and Public Administration Committee has launched an inquiry into whether a “more coherent and strategic approach” should be taken in the appointment to such positions.

Committee convener Kenneth Gibson said: “Seven commissioners cost £16.6 million, according to budget figures for 2023/24. Each office comes with its own staff and its own running costs.

“The smallest cost £0.3 million and the largest £6.7 million. More are being proposed, or considered, by both the Government and by backbench MSPs.

“Our committee believes this inquiry is both timely and necessary.

“The Scottish Government has already stated there is very little published research on commissioners in Scotland – or the UK – and little evaluation exploring their pros and cons, powers or ways of working.

“Our committee will therefore investigate whether a more coherent and strategic approach is needed for the creation of such commissioners in Scotland.”