Hinkley Point C building work reaches reactor lift milestone

By Press Association
Engineering teams use the world’s largest crane – Big Carl – to lift a 245-tonne steel dome onto Hinkley Point C’s first reactor building (Ben Birchall/PA)
Building work on the multi-billion-pound Hinkley Point C nuclear power station is reaching a big milestone, with the first reactor building being lifted into place.

The development will close the roof on the reactor building, allowing the first nuclear reactor to be installed in 2024.

Engineering teams started lifting the 245-tonne steel dome into place early on Friday.

Energy giant EDF, which is building the power station, said the achievement ends the year on a high as the 14-metre-tall dome sits on top of the 44-metre-high reactor building.

The lift was planned to take advantage of a weather window to allow the manoeuvre to be completed in low wind conditions.

EDF said the lift was completed at 8.25am (Ben Birchall/PA)

The dome is the top part of the reactor building’s inner containment – a steel cylinder encased in concrete.

Simon Parsons, nuclear island area director, said: “Building the first nuclear power station in a generation is a challenging job and the success of this complex operation is due to the determination and commitment of our fantastic teams.

“Lifting the dome allows us to get on with the fitting of equipment, pipes and cables, including the first reactor which is on site and ready to be installed next year.”

Nuclear Minister Andrew Bowie said: “This is a major milestone in building Britain’s first nuclear reactor in a generation and a key part of the UK Government’s plans to revitalise nuclear.

“Generating enough zero-carbon power for six million homes, Hinkley Point C will reduce our reliance on imported energy and support our shift to net zero.”

Around 10,000 workers and 3,500 British companies are building Hinkley Point C, which will power six million homes from an expected date of summer 2027.

Construction costs are reported to be within a range of £25 billion to £26 billion.

EDF said the lift was completed at 8.25am.