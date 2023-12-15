UK business growth rebounds to six-month high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

UK business growth rebounds to six-month high

By Press Association
Business growth is rebounding in December, according to early economic data (Victoria Jones/PA)
Business growth is rebounding in December, according to early economic data (Victoria Jones/PA)

UK business growth increased to a six-month high this month and boosted hopes that the economy will dodge a recession, according to an influential survey.

The closely followed S&P Global/CIPS flash UK purchasing managers’ index (PMI) reported a reading of 51.7 for December, up from 50.7 in November.

Any reading above 50 indicates the sector is growing. The flash figures are based on preliminary data.

The report said this meant Britain’s private sector continued its “modest recovery” after a downturn in the three months to October.

Economists involved in the survey said this could point towards the UK avoiding a technical recession – which means two consecutive quarters of decline.

Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: “The UK economy continues to dodge recession, with growth picking up some momentum at the end of the year to suggest that GDP stagnated over the fourth quarter as a whole.

“While employment, meanwhile, fell for a fourth month, the decline was only marginal and not indicative of any material rise in unemployment.”

Firms in the survey highlighted “tentative signs of a revival in customer demand”, particularly in the technology and financial services sector.

The pick-up in activity for the month was driven by stronger growth in the services sector.

The survey reported a reading of 52.7 for the services industry, representing a six-month high.

Meanwhile, the manufacturing sector saw activity drop, recording a 46.4 reading, reflecting the tenth consecutive month of decline.

John Glen, chief economist at CIPS (the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply), said: “UK manufacturing will be glad to see the back of 2023.

“Overstocked customers mean December is yet another month of decreasing production levels and reducing output volumes for the manufacturing sector.

“Despite an easing of supply chain pressures there was little relief from overseas markets, with export sales declining sharply.”

The latest survey also revealed that staffing numbers fell in December for the fourth month in a row amid pressure from economic uncertainty.