Scottish Labour MSP appointed ‘older person’s champion’ amid homelessness spike

By Press Association
Colin Smyth has been appointed to the post, which Scottish Labour say will help the party to defend older people’s rights (Joe Giddens/PA)
A Scottish Labour MSP has been appointed the party’s “older person’s champion” following a spike in homelessness among the group.

Colin Smyth will take up the role, which party leader Anas Sarwar said will help members to “defend their rights”.

The appointment comes amid an increase in overall homelessness, which has been seen more acutely in those over 60.

According to the most recent figures, the number of households assessed as being homeless or at threat of becoming homeless where the main applicant was aged over 60 rose by 28% in 2022-23 compared to the previous year.

The figure increased from 1,423 to 1,821.

The next highest increases, 18% and 14% respectively, were seen in those where the main applicant was aged between 50 and 59 and 35 and 49.

Speaking on Friday, Mr Smyth – who has proposed a Bill to create an older people’s commissioner – said: “From the shameful way they were treating during the pandemic to the soaring levels of homelessness, older people in Scotland have been badly failed time and time again.

Anas Sarwar
The Scottish Labour leader said the appointment would help the party fight for the rights of older people (Peter Byrne/PA)

“Too often the rights of older people are ignored, which is why we need an independent commissioner in Scotland to defend these rights.

“As Scottish Labour’s new older persons champion I will stand up for older adults, celebrate the immense contribution they make, and continue to work to deliver a commissioner.”

Mr Sarwar said: “This shameful rise in the number of older people facing homelessness drives home the need for change.

“Older people in Scotland are paying a harsh price for SNP and the Tory failure – but Labour will defend their rights.

“Colin Smyth will be a fantastic champion for older people and will drive forward the campaign for a commissioner.”