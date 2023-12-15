UK-Norway fishing access deal ‘great news’ for Scottish fleet, says minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

UK-Norway fishing access deal ‘great news’ for Scottish fleet, says minister

By Press Association
A deal between the UK and Norway means Scottish fishing boats will still be able to fish in Norwegian waters (Chris Radburn/PA)
A deal between the UK and Norway means Scottish fishing boats will still be able to fish in Norwegian waters (Chris Radburn/PA)

Scottish trawlers will still be able to access Norwegian waters in the North Sea to fish, a UK Government minister has said.

Speaking at the end of annual fisheries negotiations, Scotland Office minister John Lamont said the talks show his Government is taking action to ensure the fishing sector has a “bright, sustainable future”.

The UK fleet will be able to access 30,000 tonnes of whitefish stocks such as cod, haddock and hake from Norwegian waters in the North Sea as a result of the deal.

It also allows Norwegian boats to take up to 20,000 tonnes of herring from UK waters.

Scotland Office minister John Lamont hailed the deal as ‘great news’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

UK fisheries minister Mark Spencer said: “Leaving the EU has presented us with the chance to seize the post-Brexit freedoms that are on offer, negotiating deals and implementing broader fisheries measures that will support our fishing industry towards a more profitable and sustainable future.

“Through negotiations this year, we’ve already secured deals to give our fishermen access to stocks worth £970 million, and the arrangements with Norway announced today will provide certainty and continuity, allowing fishermen to access to important North Sea stocks such as cod, haddock and hake.”

Mr Lamont said: “It’s great news that Scottish trawlers will benefit from continued access to Norwegian North Sea waters to fish for stocks such as cod, haddock and hake following the conclusion of annual fisheries negotiations.

“The announcement comes just days after the UK Government successfully negotiated access to 420,000 tonnes of fishing opportunities for the UK fishing industry worth up to £700 million after reaching agreements with the EU and Norway.

“Alongside the latest funding round opening from our £100 million UK Seafood Fund, we are delivering on our commitment to provide our fishing industry with a bright, sustainable future.”