Home Politics

Pro-Palestinian rallies continue as Gaza crisis intensifies

By Press Association
People take part in a protest as part of the Stop the War Coalition’s Day of Action for Palestine, in Camden Town (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
People take part in a protest as part of the Stop the War Coalition's Day of Action for Palestine, in Camden Town (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators have gathered again this weekend to call for an end to the Israeli bombardment of Gaza.

Organisers Stop the War Coalition listed 57 separate pro-Palestinian events across UK on Saturday, including assemblies and candlelit vigils.

It comes amid growing international concern about the Israeli operation in the region.

People take part in a protest as part of the Stop the War Coalition’s Day of Action for Palestine, in Camden Town (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Protesters lead chants in Camden Town on Saturday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The offensive, triggered by the unprecedented October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, has flattened much of northern Gaza and driven 85% of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million from their homes.

Displaced people have squeezed into shelters mainly in the south in a spiralling humanitarian crisis.

The United States, Israel’s closest ally, has expressed unease over Israel’s failure to reduce civilian casualties and its plans for the future of Gaza, but the White House continues to offer wholehearted support with weapons shipments and diplomatic backing.

People take part in a protest as part of the Stop the War Coalition’s Day of Action for Palestine, in Camden Town (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Abut 100 people gathered in Camden calling for a ceasefire (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration is also facing public anger, after Israeli troops on Friday mistakenly shot dead three hostages.

The army’s chief spokesman said troops found the hostages on Friday and erroneously identified them as a threat. He said it was not clear if they had escaped their captors or been abandoned.

The hostages have been identified as Alon Shamriz, Samer Al-Talalka and Yotam Haim.

Late on Friday, hundreds of protesters blocked Tel Aviv’s main road in a spontaneous demonstration calling for the return of hostages still held by Palestinian militants.

In north London, about 100 pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered in Camden to call for a ceasefire, with some shouting “from the river to the sea Palestine will be free”.