Labour demand action on ‘forgotten’ student mental health action plan

Ministers have been accused of having “forgotten” students who are struggling with mental health problems.

Labour hit out at the Scottish Government over its failure to deliver a student mental health action plan – a commitment which was originally due to be achieved in the spring of 2023.

At that time, a pledge was made that the Government would give an update “as soon as we can”.

With 2023 almost over, Labour mental health spokesperson Paul Sweeney said: “The SNP’s failure to deliver this plan on the timeline they promised seriously calls into question their ability to deliver any competent policies at all.”

In July, the further and higher education minister Graeme Dey had promised there would be action on the issue “later this year”.

Then, in December, the minister said the Government would consult with members of the student mental health and wellbeing working group on its student mental health plan “very shortly”.

With research by the Mental Health Foundation revealing almost two-thirds (64%) of college students in Scotland suffered from low mental well-being, along with almost three-quarters (74%) of university students, Labour demanded action.

Mr Sweeney said: “Far too many students are struggling with poor mental health, but the SNP has forgotten them.”

Speaking about the promised student mental health action plan, the Labour MSP added: “We have been hearing for months now that this is due to be published but the SNP keep kicking the can down the road.

“The mental health crisis facing our universities is too serious to be ignored. The SNP must stop paying lip service to this serious issue and start taking real action to give students the support and care that they need.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Despite facing the most challenging fiscal environment since devolution, we provided an additional investment of £3.21 million this academic year to support institutions with their student mental health and wellbeing services, which has been welcomed by Colleges Scotland, and have supported institutions to introduce more than 80 extra counsellors to help their students

“The draft student mental health plan will build on these commitments, as well as our ongoing work with colleges and universities to help students to access the support they need. It will be out for consultation shortly.”