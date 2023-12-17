Eddie Izzard loses out in bid to become Labour candidate in Brighton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eddie Izzard loses out in bid to become Labour candidate in Brighton

By Press Association
Eddie Izzard had hoped to contest Brighton Pavilion at the next general election (Ian West/PA)
Eddie Izzard has lost out in a bid to become a Labour candidate for a Brighton constituency.

The 61-year-old comedian had hoped to contest Brighton Pavilion at the next general election. The seat has been held since 2010 by the only Green Party MP, Caroline Lucas, who is standing down at the next election.

The party has instead chosen Tom Gray, a musician and activist who won the Mercury Prize with the band Gomez in 1998.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Mr Gray said he was “delighted and humbled to be selected”. He also thanked Izzard and the other potential candidates for showing “such solidarity and integrity on the trail”.

The bid to contest the Brighton seat was Izzard’s latest attempt to enter Westminster politics after she tried unsuccessfully last year to become Labour’s candidate for Sheffield Central.

Izzard, who has long campaigned for Labour, previously said if she became a constituency MP it would be her main job, and she would use her comedy skills for charity.

The stand-up comic has in the past spoken about her gender-fluid identity and request to be referred to with she/her pronouns.