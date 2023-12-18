Give employees guaranteed paid leave for fertility treatment, says MP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Give employees guaranteed paid leave for fertility treatment, says MP

By Press Association
People undergoing fertility treatments should be legally guaranteed paid time off work, according to a proposal tabled in Parliament.

Conservative MP Nickie Aiken branded the current system “unfair” and is campaigning for IVF (in vitro fertilisation) to be categorised as antenatal so the same rights as pregnancy-related appointments apply.

Ms Aiken said she wants to “lift the lid” and remove the taboo surrounding fertility treatments.

Conservative MP for Cities of London and Westminster, Nickie Aiken (David Wollfall/UK Parliament/PA)

The MP for Cities of London and Westminster said some women feel they have to lie to their employer about fertility appointments, with others secretly injecting themselves in workplace bathrooms.

Around one in six people of reproductive age experience infertility in their lifetime, according to the World Health Organisation.

Ms Aiken told the PA news agency: “Once you open the door to this you realise how many people it affects.”

She has tabled a private member’s bill on the issue, which is scheduled for a second reading on March 1 2024.

Ms Aiken said: “Currently, there’s no paid time off work, you have to take it as holiday or unpaid leave.

“A lot of women end up lying to their employer or taking unpaid holiday.”

She added: “Couples, single people, LGBT couples – it’s about saying it’s OK to talk about it and lifting the lid.”

Ms Aiken said she has been told of “women injecting themselves in the bathroom at work”.

The Fertility Treatment (Employment Rights) Bill was first proposed by Ms Aiken last year but did not reach a second reading.

She said: “I re-tabled my Bill with the understanding it’s unlikely to get made in law but it’s about keeping it in the arena.

“If there was an employment bill I would be lobbying the Government to include it.”

Alongside the Bill, Ms Aiken has launched the workplace fertility pledge, a voluntary scheme which encourages employers to offer staff paid leave for fertility treatment.

Ms Aiken said: “We know that IVF doesn’t always work and if there’s an opportunity to lessen the stress then perhaps it might help.”