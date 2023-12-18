Refugee picture aims to ‘reshape narrative and counter negative rhetoric’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Refugee picture aims to ‘reshape narrative and counter negative rhetoric’

By Press Association
Eleven refugees have teamed up with charity Migrant Help to inspire a positive shift in how the public views displaced people (Olivier Barjolle/PA)
Comedian Shappi Khorsandi has described the “heartache” of having to flee to the UK from her home in Iran as she took part in a campaign aimed at “rewriting the refugee story”.

She has posed alongside 10 other refugees in an effort to counter what the charity Migrant Help described as negative rhetoric.

The image, to coincide with International Migrants’ Day on Monday, features a DJ from Ethiopia, a graffiti artist and chef from Afghanistan and a budding baker from Ukraine.

The issue of migration, both legal and illegal, continues to be a major Government priority.

The prime minister is still pursuing a controversial agreement to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda, despite many charity campaigners and others voicing their opposition.

A letter last week, signed by high-profile names including BBC sports presenter Gary Lineker and Succession star Brian Cox, called for the Rwanda scheme to be scrapped and for political leaders to come up with a “fair new plan for refugees”.

Speaking as part of the new Refugees Reframed campaign, Khorsandi said: “No one chooses to be a refugee”.

Shappi Khorsandi is part of a new campaign aimed at rewriting the narrative around refugees (Ian West/PA)
Recalling her own experience, she said: “I was a young child and know the aching heartache of exile as well as the practical struggles, as my parents rebuilt our lives while they were displaced and disoriented.”

She said while there was “incredible kindness” from some, there was also “an attitude which often dismissed and derided my parents because their English was not fluent or they did not ‘fit in’”.

“Such things leave an indelible mark on children,” she added.

Being part of the photograph was “a privilege”, she said, referencing the other refugees “who are rebuilding their stolen lives in the face of adversity”.

She added: “Through this image, I hope we can play a part in rewriting the refugee story and building a world that embraces the courage and contributions of all its people who are rebuilding their lives in a new land, and in a new language.”

Madhavi Vadera, chair of the board of trustees at Migrant Help, said she hopes to “reshape the narrative around refugees for a more compassionate and understanding future”.

She said: “As someone who sought asylum in the UK from Uganda as a child, this image is a personal testament to the strength that emerges from adversity.

“At Migrant Help, we believe this photograph serves as a powerful reminder that refugees are not mere statistics but people with dreams, talents, and the resilience to rebuild their stolen lives.”