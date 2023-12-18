TfL to receive £250m Government support in 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
TfL to receive £250m Government support in 2024

By Press Association
London’s public transport will receive a £250 million investment from the Government next year (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
London’s public transport network will receive a £250 million investment from the Government next year.

Transport for London (TfL) said it will have a “shortfall in funding” after the Department for Transport (DfT) announced the level of its support.

The department said the package will be used by TfL for projects such as providing new Tube trains for the Piccadilly line.

TfL is not allowed to spend the money on its day-to-day operations.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper accused the Greater London Authority (GLA) of “poor governance and decision-making” under Labour mayor Sadiq Khan.

He said: “This Conservative Government is providing London’s transport system with a £250 million boost following on from billions of support in recent years.

“The Government has expressed ongoing concern about the management of TfL by this Mayor, and it is disappointing that London taxpayers are having to foot the bill for the GLA’s poor governance and decision-making.

“Our capital city deserves a mayor who can balance the books without taxing the poorest motorists, or relying on taxpayers to prop them up.

“That’s why I’ll be backing Susan Hall to be the next Conservative Mayor of London at the election in May.”

Rail minister Huw Merriman said: “We’re investing in transport across the country, and today’s agreement will have a tangible, positive impact not just for people travelling in and around the capital but also the millions who visit every year.

“It is fair for Londoners and taxpayers, underpinning projects that will support hundreds of skilled manufacturing jobs in our vital rail sector.”

London’s Transport Commissioner, Andy Lord, said: “Through a huge effort to reduce costs and rebuild our ridership and revenue following the pandemic, TfL is now on track to be financially sustainable in terms of its day-to-day operations.

“We are also able to cover the cost of the majority of our capital investment.

“We, alongside London’s business stakeholders and others, have consistently made the case that additional Government support for capital investment in transport is needed if we are to be able to continue to deliver vital improvements to London’s transport network, unlock new homes and support growth across London and the UK.

“It is good news that we have now reached an agreement with the Government on the capital support that they will provide over the next year, and we are grateful for the support.

“However, we will now need to reassess our recent draft business plan and address the impact of the continuing shortfall in funding. That work is under way so that we can confirm as soon as possible what we will deliver for London.”