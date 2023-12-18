Renewables sector in Scotland supports 42,000 jobs, report suggests

Scotland’s renewables industry supports more than 42,000 jobs, a report has estimated.

Commissioned by Scottish Renewables, the Fraser of Allander Institute (FAI) estimated the impact of green energy generation using data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), finding 13,600 full-time equivalent (FTE) jobs are directly employed in the industry, accounting for £6.1 billion in turnover.

The renewables sector is not currently defined in the national accounts, meaning the report carries a “moderately large margin of error”, the FAI said: “More robust and timely production of renewables data by the UK and/or Scottish Government would allow for more meaningful between-year and between-technology comparisons of these estimates.”

However, the report also found the number of jobs supported in the supply chain of the sector was much higher, sitting at more than 42,000 FTE, as well as producing output of £10.1 billion and £4.7 billion of gross value added – a measure of worth to the economy.

Our latest report, released today with @ScotRenew, highlights the significant contribution that renewable energy makes to Scotland's economy. Check out the report in the link below:https://t.co/TnpTnkDDjG — Fraser of Allander Institute (@Strath_FAI) December 18, 2023

The report estimated that onshore wind supported the most jobs, with 12,030, followed by 10,120 in offshore wind, 7,220 in renewable heat and 5,605 in hydropower.

Claire Mack, the chief executive of Scottish Renewables, welcomed the news, claiming the sector was the “biggest economic opportunity we have in Scotland”.

“While our members continue to focus on delivering the projects we will need to meet our climate ambitions, as an industry we want to clearly demonstrate how we are benefiting not only Scotland’s, but the UK’s, economies as we transition to a net-zero future,” she added.

“To do this we urgently need much more robust data collection to understand how the renewable energy industry is performing and evolving across the UK.

“The UK and Scottish Governments urgently need to enable better data to be collected on the renewable energy sector that will support transparency and accountability as our industry moves towards reaching its economic and environmental targets as part of a just energy transition.”

Mairi Spowage, the director of the Fraser of Allander Institute, said the generation of green energy “will be the foundation of any net-zero economy”, adding: “Our latest report shows the significant contribution that renewables make to Scotland’s economy.

“These opportunities include the potential for technological development, new export markets and prosperity for rural parts of Scotland that may otherwise be left behind in the transition away from fossil fuels.”

But the opportunities presented by renewables, Ms Spowage added, “do not provide prosperity in themselves”.

“As Scotland positions itself as a leader in sustainable development, it is important that Government and industry can collaborate on establishing robust data to assess progress to ensure that Scotland fully leverages its renewable potential.”