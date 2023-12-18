Bank of England needs to see ‘clearer decline’ in wage growth before rate cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bank of England needs to see ‘clearer decline’ in wage growth before rate cuts

By Press Association
The Bank of England needs to see clearer evidence that wage growth in the UK is slowing, policymaker Ben Broadbent has said (Yui Mok/PA)
The Bank of England needs to see clearer evidence that wage growth in the UK is slowing before it can think about cutting interest rates, a policymaker has suggested.

Ben Broadbent, a member of the Bank’s nine-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) which sets UK interest rates, said there is still a lot of uncertainty around how the economy is performing.

How quickly average wages are rising for workers in Britain is an important indicator for policymakers of whether there is pressure on inflation.

Mr Broadbent said, during a speech at the London Business School, that the MPC needs more certainty over the accuracy of current wage growth data.

“Given the volatility in the official estimates, and the disparity among the various indicators we have, it will probably require a more protracted and clearer decline in these series before the MPC can safely conclude that things are on a firmly downward trend,” he said.

Interest rates
Ben Broadbent said the ‘muddy picture of the recent past’ means the MPC needs more evidence of wage growth slowing (Henry Nicholls/PA)

The Bank’s governor, Andrew Bailey, has previously said that firms should avoid raising staff wages above the rate of inflation, because it helps lock higher prices into the economy.

Mr Broadbent said: “We know that firms were accepting significant increases in wages early this year in order to help compensate employees for the steep rises in the cost of living.”

Pay rises being given disproportionately to existing staff, rather than new employees, could explain why wage growth this year has not been in line with forecasts, he said.

“But the slightly muddy picture of the recent past, coupled with the general volatility of the data, means the MPC would probably want to see more evidence, across several indicators, before concluding things are on a clear downward trend.”

The remarks came after policymakers last week voted to keep borrowing costs at a 15-year high of 5.25%.

Mr Bailey has recently stressed that it is “too early” to think about cutting interest rates until the Bank has more evidence that inflation is under control.