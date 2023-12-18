Red Sea security could be bolstered as BP pauses shipments after attacks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Red Sea security could be bolstered as BP pauses shipments after attacks

By Press Association
A BP petrol station sign in Chelmsford (PA)
The UK and international allies are examining ways to bolster maritime security in the Red Sea after oil giant BP paused all of its tanker journeys due to attacks from militants in Yemen.

Downing Street said it was talking to the shipping industry about the threat to vessels and providing security advice.

BP said it has witnessed a “deteriorating security situation” for its shipments.

Iranian-backed Houthi militants have stepped up attacks on vessels in the Red Sea in recent days.

The rebels are understood to be targeting ships using the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, with the pro-Hamas group seeking to disrupt ships set for Israel.

On Monday, BP said: “In our trading & shipping business, as in all BP businesses, the safety and security of our people and those working on our behalf is BP’s priority.

“In light of the deteriorating security situation for shipping in the Red Sea, BP has decided to temporarily pause all transits through the Red Sea.

“We will keep this precautionary pause under ongoing review, subject to circumstances as they evolve in the region.”

A number of shipping firms, such Maersk, had already paused container shipments through the area due to the surge in attacks.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Obviously we are speaking to the sector. We’re speaking to our partners, both internationally and in the region about how we can further strengthen maritime security, particularly in the context of the recent attacks.

“You’ll understand I can’t get into the detail of what that will or will not entail.

“On the specifics, this is a commercial decision for BP.

“We are providing security advice to the shipping sector as necessary. But it remains for individual operators to decide on whether to continue their activity in light of the advice we provide.”

The UK has already bolstered its naval presence in the region, with the deployment of HMS Diamond.

On Saturday, it was revealed the Type 45 destroyer shot down a suspected attack drone which was targeting merchant shipping in the Red Sea.

Danish firm Maersk said it would suspend its activity in the region following a near miss involving its Maersk Gibraltar ship on Thursday.

Oil and gas prices increased on Monday due to the potential disruption caused the shipping issues.

The price of a barrel of Brent crude oil was up by 3% to 78.88 US dollars (£62.33) as markets were closing in London.

The shipping route is a key area for global trade, particularly for the transport of oil, grain and consumer goods from east Asia.