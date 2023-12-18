Livestock suffering will continue in N Ireland after GB export ban, MP claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Livestock suffering will continue in N Ireland after GB export ban, MP claims

By Press Association
The Bill will ban the export from Great Britain of cattle, sheep, goats, pigs and horses for slaughter and fattening (Niall Carson/PA)
The Bill will ban the export from Great Britain of cattle, sheep, goats, pigs and horses for slaughter and fattening (Niall Carson/PA)

Live animals could still be sent abroad for slaughter from Northern Ireland despite plans to ban the practice in the rest of the UK, ministers have been warned.

DUP MP Sammy Wilson blamed the “tentacles of the European Union” for preventing the Animal Welfare (Livestock Exports) Bill from applying in Northern Ireland.

The Bill will ban the export from Great Britain of cattle, sheep, goats, pigs and horses for slaughter and fattening.

Mr Wilson cast doubt on claims that leaving out Northern Ireland from the Bill’s remit would allow it to trade with both the rest of the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

The East Antrim MP told the Commons: “EU law will still apply and does still apply in Northern Ireland, and the reason why this particular Bill cannot apply in Northern Ireland is as a result of the Protocol, and the Windsor Framework and the arrangements that have been put in place.

“Northern Ireland is still in the grip of the tentacles of the European Union.

“That is the real reason and let not the minister pretend tonight that the real reason is he is concerned about farmers in Northern Ireland not being able to sell their goods, their cattle to abattoirs or whatever, or places for fattening in the Irish Republic.”

DUP leadership
DUP MP Sammy Wilson criticised ministers (Liam McBurney/PA)

The DUP MP had earlier claimed it would be “very easy” for the Bill to also apply in Northern Ireland, adding: “Just have this Bill covering the whole of the United Kingdom, and have a clause in it making it clear that when animals were being exported because of the nature of trade across the border, that a final destination would be stated as to where the animals were going, a final destination in the Irish Republic.

“Because if the real reason for this, as the minister has stated, is to stop the disgraceful trade in animals being taken for long journeys in terrible conditions, with terrible suffering, if the aim was to do that, then it has not achieved that for thousands of animals who have been transported, and still will be able to be transported from Northern Ireland into the continent of Europe.”

Mr Wilson suggested the Bill would allow authorities in Great Britain to wash their hands “Pontius Pilate-like” of any animal cruelty related to livestock exports, but claimed suffering could continue for animals exported to mainland Europe from Northern Ireland.

He said: “There is nothing to stop someone from Northern Ireland taking the animals in a lorry right the whole length of the island of Ireland, down to Rosslare, for a 20-hour sea journey and then into continental Europe and down to Spain or wherever the final destination happens to be, and all of the suffering which this Bill is attempting to stop will not be prevented for exports from Northern Ireland.”

Responding to questioning about the matter from Mr Wilson, Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary Steve Barclay said: “What the Bill does is ensure that farmers in Northern Ireland have that unfettered access to the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland markets, and this is part of the wider issues that the House has debated at length, not least when considering the Windsor Framework.”

Environment minister Mark Spencer later said he was happy to meet with DUP MP Mr Wilson to continue the discussion, adding: “It is something we have given some thought to, and have conversations with our friends both in the Ulster NFU and Northern Ireland.”