Make it easier for voters to show accepted form of ID to vote, say peers

By Press Association
Rail passes and other forms of ID should be accepted at polling booths, peers have recommended (Liam McBurney/PA)
Ministers should make it easier for voters to secure accepted forms of identification to vote in elections in England and Wales, peers have said.

The House of Lords Constitution Committee said the UK Government should consider adding rail passes and other additional forms of photo ID to the list of proofs that will be accepted at polling stations next year.

Ahead of elections in 2024, including a potential general election, there should be greater advertising about the availability of the voter authority certificate (Vac) — a free form of ID supplied by the Government for those without an accepted form of proof — the committee said.

In a letter to local government minister Simon Hoare, Baroness Drake, the chair of the committee, said knowledge of the Vac among voters without an accepted form of ID was “unacceptably low”.

The Lords panel also urged ministers “as soon as practically possible” to legislate to allow the Vac to be administered digitally to speed up processing times, while recognising the need for the “necessary security measures” to be in place to “prevent fraud”.

Under the new ID policy introduced by the Conservative Government, this year’s local elections in England were the first time voters were required to show ID before collecting their ballot paper at polling stations.

It has since been widened to cover UK general elections from the autumn, meaning it will be a requirement at the next Westminster election, due by January 2025.

Under the current scheme, passports, driving licences and older or disabled person’s bus passes are accepted. There has been controversy at the decision to exclude young people’s travel cards in the accepted list.

The Electoral Commission said some people found it harder to vote during polls held in England in May because of the new rules, including disabled people, the unemployed, younger people and those from ethnic minority communities.

Voter ID passport
Passports are among the accepted forms of ID for voters (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

It also said more deprived areas had a higher proportion of people turned away from polling stations compared to less deprived areas.

In its interim report in June, the Electoral Commission found that 14,000 people – 0.25% – did not vote after being unable to show an accepted form of ID.

Labour peer Baroness Drake said there was “concern” about the impact the change could have on the administration of polls in areas that have not had to enforce voter ID rules yet, particularly if the general election is held at the same time as local elections in May.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has previously hinted that a general election will be held in 2024 and he appeared to confirm that in remarks made at Christmas drinks in Downing Street for political journalists on Monday.

He said there would “definitely” be an election next year in what is his strongest indication yet that the country will go to the polls before the January 2025 deadline.

Baroness Drake said: “Access to voting is an important constitutional principle and every effort should be made to enable all those who wish to vote to do so.

Rishi Sunak
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has heavily hinted that the next general election will be in 2024 (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

“Most of those eligible to vote at the May 2023 local elections were able to adhere to the voter ID policy and cast their vote.

“The evidence however, reveals that the propensity and opportunity to vote of particular demographic groups were more likely to be negatively impacted by the policy.

“The awareness of the availability of the voter authority certificate for those without the requisite ID, a ‘foundation stone’ of the voter ID policy, was unacceptably low

“Local elections will take place in May 2024 for councils and mayors in England and Police and Crime Commissioners in England and Wales.

“It is conceivable that the next general election might also take place on the same day adding to the burdens and risks on an electoral system already under pressure.

“We are particularly concerned about the impact this would have on the administration of polls in Wales and areas of England that have no former experience administering the voter ID policy.

“In Wales, voters will be expected to present voter ID for the general election but not for local elections, which risks causing further confusion.”