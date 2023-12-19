Eight-hour waits at A&E at highest level since January, figures show

The number of patients waiting more than eight hours at accident and emergency units has increased to the highest level since January, figures show.

According to Public Health Scotland, 3,818 people waited more than eight hours in the week to December 10, rising by almost 1,000 in one week from 2,833.

The most recent figure has not been seen since early January, when more than 4,000 people were logged as waiting eight hours or longer in the first week of the year.

The Scottish Government aims to ensure 95% of people who visit A&E departments are seen and subsequently admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours.

In that metric, the proportion dropped to 60.9% from 64.9% the previous week.

Health Secretary Michael Matheson said winter pressures are not “unique to Scotland”, but he admitted A&E performance “remains below the levels we all wish to see”.

The data also shows that 1,693 people waited more than 12 hours in A&E in the most recent week, the highest figure for a month.

Mr Matheson said: “The heightened winter pressure being felt by our A&E departments is not unique to Scotland, with similar challenges being felt by emergency departments throughout the UK.

Health Secretary Michael Matheson said the Government is supporting A&E units over the winter (PA)

“However, I am clear that performance remains below the levels we all wish to see and we continue to work closely with boards to support delivery of sustained improvements.

“As we approach the peak winter period we are ensuring boards have the support they need to deal with increased pressure on services.

“Our winter plan is helping boards maximise capacity to meet demand and our £50 million investment will help support Scottish Ambulance Service recruitment

“To ensure people receive care at home or as close to home as possible, where clinically appropriate, we are providing an additional £12 million to boards to further expand Hospital at Home services.

“Scotland’s core A&Es continue to be best performing in the UK for eight years.”

But Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said the waiting times are “disastrous” and the NHS recovery plan has “failed”.

“NHS staff are working flat-out to give people the care they need, but they simply don’t have the beds, safe staffing and resources they need,” he added.

“They have been sounding the alarm for months but the SNP/Green Government just isn’t listening.

“Scotland needs a Government laser-focused on the day job and that will put the voices of staff first.”