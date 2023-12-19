Physician associates should be called ‘assistants’ to avoid confusion, MSPs told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Physician associates should be called ‘assistants’ to avoid confusion, MSPs told

By Press Association
The Health Committee heard from the chair of BMA Scotland (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Physician associates should instead be referred to as “physician assistants” to prevent patient confusion about the nature of their role, a union leader has said.

The chairman of BMA Scotland voiced concern about the use of physician associates (PAs) in Scottish health boards, saying they have less training than GPs.

Physician associates or anaesthesia associates (AAs) are healthcare professionals who typically have two years of postgraduate training, compared to doctors who have trained for a total of 10 years.

Dr Iain Kennedy spoke to Holyrood’s Health Committee on Tuesday, and said particular concern had been sparked by an NHS Highland job advert which suggested a PA may be supervising doctors.

However he said he had received assurances from the health board that this was an error.

Dr Kennedy said: “The BMA in Scotland is concerned about physician associates and anaesthesia associates.

“We’ve made representation to the Cabinet Secretary on that.

“We would prefer if they were called assistants and not associates because they’re not of the profession, they’re not doctors, and we know that patients are confused and they think they’re seeing doctors.”

The UK Government is bringing in legislation to ensure PAs and AAs are regulated by the General Medical Council by the end of 2024.

A recent survey of doctors around the UK found 87% believe the way PAs and AAs work in the NHS is “always or sometimes a risk to patient safety”.

The committee also discussed challenges around healthcare in rural settings.

Dr Kennedy said some doctors have experienced “geographic narcissism”, also known as “urbansplaining”.

Explaining these terms to the MSPs, he said: “It’s that situation where professionals – not just healthcare professionals – when they’re speaking to rural professionals say ‘oh, when are you coming back to the city?’

“As if going out to a rural area is something you would do on a temporary basis.

“Certainly something I’ve been aware of is people who have never worked in rural areas telling those of us who do work in rural areas how it should be done.”