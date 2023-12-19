Five boards miss drug and alcohol treatment time target, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Five boards miss drug and alcohol treatment time target, figures show

By Press Association
National figures on drug treatment waiting times have been published (PA)
National figures on drug treatment waiting times have been published (PA)

Five of Scotland’s 13 health boards did not meet the waiting times standard for drug and alcohol treatments, despite the national target being met.

The Scottish Government standard is for 90% of people referred for help with alcohol or drug use to wait no longer than three weeks for specialist treatment.

Between July and the end of September this year there were 7,949 referrals, with 92.3% waiting three weeks or less.

However, performance was below 90% in Lanarkshire, Lothian, Forth Valley, Fife and Western Isles health boards.

The data from Public Health Scotland shows there were 802 referrals for prison-based services over the period, including 666 for drug use.

Drugs and alcohol policy minister Elena Whitham said: “We’re determined to do all we can to reduce drug and alcohol-related harm and are working closely with alcohol and drug partnerships and the third sector.

“Last year, £106 million was made available to alcohol and drugs partnerships to support local and national initiatives to improve treatment.

New community safety minister for Scotland
Elena Whitham said she is pleased a majority of boards met the standard (Jane Barlow/PA)

“I’m pleased that the drug and alcohol treatment waiting times standard continues to be met nationally, with the majority of boards meeting or exceeding it.

“We will continue to engage with the ADPs (alcohol and drug partnerships) that did not achieve the target for treatment waiting times to drive performance improvements.”

Ms Whitham also welcomed figures showing an increase in funded residential rehabilitation placements.

There were 477 placements between April and September 2023, an increase of 126 from the same period of last year.

The minister said: “While this progress is welcome, we’re determined to do more and have already allocated a £5 million uplift in funding to alcohol and drug partnerships to be spent on residential rehabilitation.”

The Abbeycare Group, which runs a specialist service in Erskine, said too many people are facing long waits despite the best efforts of NHS staff.

Operations director Liam Mehigan said: “Timely interventions are crucial if we are to reduce the number of people dying in Scotland due to addiction to alcohol, drugs, or a mixture of both.

“At Abbeycare, we offer specialist residential rehabilitation and detoxification services, as well as counselling, aftercare support and family support for those in recovery from drugs and alcohol addictions.

“We believe that abstinence-based rehabilitation such as Abbeycare along with specialist harm reduction services can play a crucial role in reducing the number of deaths caused by alcohol and drugs in Scotland.”