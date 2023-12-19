Police wrong to log ‘transphobia’ row retweet as hate incident, minister says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Police wrong to log ‘transphobia’ row retweet as hate incident, minister says

By Press Association
Redditch MP Rachel Maclean (UK Parliament/Handout)
A Government minister has claimed a police force was wrong to record an allegation of transphobia made against a Conservative MP as a “non-crime hate incident”.

Redditch MP Rachel Maclean is challenging the decision made by West Mercia Police after an investigation into her retweet of a post on X, formerly Twitter, which described transgender woman Melissa Poulton as “a man who wears a wig”.

Speaking on Times Radio on Tuesday, housing minister Lee Rowley said he believed police had been wrong to log the post as a non-crime hate incident (NCHI).

Mr Rowley said: “Rachel’s a personal friend. And what Rachel was saying was that there is a biological sex and it’s absolutely the case and it’s appropriate to be able to talk about that.

“We have to be able to have these conversations. Rachel wrote she knew what a woman was. These conversations don’t just go away because people try to shush them.”

Mrs McLean, the Tories’ deputy chair for women, has said it “seems wrong and ridiculous” for the police to use NCHI legislation to “record that a woman said a man cannot be a woman or a lesbian.”

Ms Poulton, a Green Party campaigner and election candidate in Bromsgrove, has previously accused Mrs Maclean of attacking her “for being who I am and standing in a neighbouring constituency”.

Cabinet reshuffle
Housing minister Lee Rowley said the decision to record a non-crime hate incident was ‘wrong’

West Mercia Police said it had acted in accordance with the law governing NCHIs.

The force said in a statement: “The incident was logged as a non-crime hate incident (NCHI) as the content of the post was perceived by the person who reported it to be hostile towards the transgender community.

“This caused the person who reported it concern. This is in accordance with the legislation.”