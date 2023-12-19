Hunt: Santa would be left with debt and fewer toys if he followed Labour’s plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hunt: Santa would be left with debt and fewer toys if he followed Labour’s plans

By Press Association
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said Santa would have fewer toys to give out next year and debt interest to pay if he adopted Labour’s borrowing plans (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)
Santa would have fewer toys to give out next year and debt interest to pay if he adopted Labour’s borrowing plans, according to Jeremy Hunt.

The Chancellor took aim at the Opposition by trying to explain the impact of the party’s £28 billion-a-year green investment pledge in Christmas terms.

Labour originally promised in 2021 to invest £28 billion a year until 2030 in green projects if it won the next election.

In June, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said the figure would instead be a target to work towards in the second half of a first parliament.

Speaking in the Commons, Conservative MP Louie French (Old Bexley and Sidcup) welcomed the recent tax policies announced by Mr Hunt before adding: “(I) hope to see more announced soon – especially a rise in the higher rate threshold.

“But, as the Conservatives look to reduce the tax burden on working people, does the Chancellor share my concerns that a £28 billion-a-year unfunded spending commitment will likely see taxes rise and lead to higher interest rates if Labour were ever in government?”

Mr Hunt replied: “It’s not just me… Paul Johnson, of the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), when talking about Labour’s plans, said additional borrowing drives up interest rates – which is of course a backdoor tax rise on families with mortgages.

“But as it’s Christmas, perhaps I could explain it this way: if Santa borrowed £28 billion, he might have more toys to give out this year but he’d also have debt interest to pay and fewer toys to give out next year.”

The IFS said last month that Mr Hunt’s “substantial tax cuts” for workers and businesses in the autumn statement are set to be “paid for by planned real cuts in public service spending”.

Mr Hunt used the fiscal event to lower the 12% national insurance rate on earnings between £12,570 and £50,270 to 10%, saving someone earning £35,000 more than £450 a year.