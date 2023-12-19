There are no gaps in our finances, Asda boss tells MPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
There are no gaps in our finances, Asda boss tells MPs

By Press Association
Asda co-owner Mohsin Issa was quizzed by MPs on the business and trade select committee (Chris Radburn/PA)
Bosses at Asda have told MPs there are “no gaps” in its finances amid criticism over the supermarket giant’s accounting structures.

The UK’s third largest supermarket also said nobody should be concerned about its debts, despite confirming it has £4.2 billion of debts on its books.

The supermarket chain’s leadership team faced questions on Tuesday from MPs on Parliament’s Business and Trade Select Committee.

MPs quizzed the firm over its finances, more than two years after its debt-laden takeover by the billionaire brothers, Mohsin and Zuber Issa.

The brothers are behind petrol forecourt firm EG Group and private equity partners TDR Capital.

Mohsin Issa, co-owner of Asda, which employs 151,000 people across the UK, shrugged off suggestions there was money unaccounted for in its accounts.

“I can assure you there is no gap in the accounts signed off by our auditors,” he said.

The company confirmed it has about £4.2 billion worth of debt across its different registered companies in the UK.

When asked if he had any worries about its degree of debt, Mr Issa said: “No, I don’t.

“What I would say is that the debt leverage at the start of the year was at 4.2 times, that has gone down to 3.8 times and that trajectory is to go down even further by the end of this year.

“At the same time, we are investing in colleague pay, customer pricing and loyalty. The business in highly cash generative.”

Liam Byrne MP, chair of the select committee, told the retailer he was worried about the “very large but unclear amount of debt” he claimed the firm is facing.

Michael Gleeson, chief financial officer at Asda, said a portion of its debt will face fresh borrowing rates next year and highlighted that the business is therefore expecting a further £30 million worth of interest costs.

The finance boss also defended the use of holding companies based in Jersey within its accounting, stressing that it pays UK corporation tax on all its operations.

He added: “Companies registered in Jersey can, in the longer term, facilitate corporate restructurings more quickly than can happen in England and Wales.”

He also said registering the companies in Jersey could reduce its exposure to stamp duty upon selling any parts of its business, adding that this process can also take place through UK-based companies, but will be a slower process.

The scrutiny comes days after reports that rival retailer Morrisons, which was bought by US private equity firm CD&R, told staff it needs an urgent overhaul as it seeks to improve its finances in the face of a growing debt burden.