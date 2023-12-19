Robert Jenrick: Unhelpful to call for sustainable ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war

UK Government calls for a “sustainable ceasefire” in the Gaza conflict are “unhelpful” and give “succour to Israel’s enemies”, a Tory former cabinet minister has warned.

Robert Jenrick said Israel should be allowed to “finish the job” by freeing hostages and protecting Israeli security as he spoke against the position advocated by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron.

Mr Sunak, appearing before the Commons Liaison Committee, said the “sustainable ceasefire” called for by the UK would be one in which Hamas was no longer able to attack Israel.

He said: “A ceasefire is clearly not going to last if hostages are still being held. And also if Hamas, whose stated aim is to destroy Israel, is still able to operate in underground tunnels and launch rocket attacks into Israel.

Mr Jenrick said talk of a sustainable ceasefire was ‘unhelpful’ (Aaron Chown/PA)

“So those are important facets that we need to grapple with.

“And ahead of a permanent ceasefire, what we’d like to see are immediate and sustained humanitarian pauses which allow release of more hostages and more aid to enter Gaza.”

Mr Jenrick, speaking during an urgent question in the Commons, told MPs: “All of us abhor the loss of innocent civilian life in Israel and Gaza, but talk of a sustainable ceasefire is unhelpful.

“All it does is give succour to Israel’s enemies at the time of its greatest need – this is a country that fell to its knees just a few weeks ago and suffered the worst tragedy since the Holocaust, now they are trying to eliminate Hamas.

“They’re trying to free the hostages, some of whom are British citizens. Let them finish the job, let them protect Israeli security, and in doing so let Israel protect our security as well.”

Foreign Office minister Andrew Mitchell replied: “While it is true that weapons have been discovered in incubators in hospital in Gaza, nevertheless I do not agree with my right honourable friend, we are working towards a sustainable ceasefire.

“We are not there yet. We should all of us be working towards that and, in the meanwhile, on the pathway to a sustainable ceasefire we need urgently to get these humanitarian pauses so that humanitarian relief can enter Gaza.”

Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration is facing mounting international concern over the scale of civilian casualties.

Mr Sunak appearing before the Liaison Committee at the House of Commons (House of Commons/PA)

Former minister Sir Edward Leigh said he believed the “mood is changing” on the Conservative benches as he criticised “indiscriminate bombing” by Israel.

The Tory MP for Gainsborough: “All of us were deeply sympathetic to the plight of our Jewish brothers of the October pogrom and most have accepted the argument that an immediate ceasefire would have just played into the hands of Hamas, but I think on these benches the mood is changing.

“Frankly what Israel is doing is totally unacceptable, this is indiscriminate bombing of vast civilian populations.

“Leaving aside the outrage in the Holy Family Church, it is simply not in the interest of Israel long-term that they radicalise whole generations of Arab youth. It’s not in our interest either to be involved in any way on the side of Israel doing this, so we’ve got to ante-up the rhetoric and condemn this unequivocally.”

Conservative former minister Sir Michael Ellis (Northampton North) said the UK would be “completely wrong to call for a ceasefire before the threat of Hamas is removed”.

Mr Mitchell said: “We are trying to ensure the hostages are released as swiftly as possible, the rockets stop, and we are able to move to a political process as soon as feasible.”

Foreign Affairs Committee chairwoman Alicia Kearns, during Mr Sunak’s Liaison Committee appearance, asked where the UK had succeeded in achieving restraint in the Israeli Defence Forces’ actions.

Mr Sunak told her: “I’m obviously not the one making operational decisions on the ground, but we have consistently urged Israel, where they can, to avoid harming innocent civilians, far too many have died.

“And that it’s about providing notice, providing safe areas, safe passage during the early phases of the conflict, but also about making sure that aid reaches those people who need it.”

Ms Kearns asked whether he had received advice from Government lawyers or submissions about whether Israel’s actions were in accordance with international law.

Mr Sunak said: “The Government never comments on the legal advice it receives. But what is absolutely clear, I’ve been consistent throughout on this, from day one: We can’t forget what happened, Hamas perpetrated an appalling terror attack on Israel, innocent people were slaughtered.

“And Israel has every right to defend itself, to ensure its security, make sure that nothing like that ever happens again to its citizens. We would do exactly the same if it was us.”

Labour said it wanted a UN Security Council agreement on the Israel-Hamas conflict to be struck with UK support.

Mr Mitchell responded: “I have already commented on the UN Security Council Resolution, which I hope will be voted on this afternoon, and like him I hope that agreement can be reached.”