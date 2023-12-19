Gove hopes criminal case will be brought against Mone in PPE scandal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gove hopes criminal case will be brought against Mone in PPE scandal

By Press Association
Cabinet minister Michael Gove (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Cabinet minister Michael Gove (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Michael Gove has said he hopes to see a criminal case being brought against Baroness Michelle Mone over her involvement in a PPE procurement scandal.

The Cabinet minister also revealed he has co-operated with the National Crime Agency’s investigation into PPE Medpro, a firm that supplied faulty personal protective equipment to the NHS during the pandemic after she recommended it to ministers.

It comes after Lady Mone admitted she lied when she denied having connections to the company, and that she stands to benefit from its £60 million in profits that have been placed into a trust by her husband Doug Barrowman.

Mr Gove was dragged into the row when she said she had contacted him at the start of the pandemic to offer help.

She insisted Mr Gove and other ministers knew about her involvement with PPE Medpro “from the very beginning”.

Asked about her claims after a speech on housebuilding in central London on Tuesday, the senior Tory said: “There is a National Crime Agency inquiry going on.

“I’ve co-operated with that inquiry because I want to ensure that it reaches its conclusion quickly, that justice can be served.”

He added: “I hope that inquiry results in a case being brought as quickly as possible.”

Lady Mone also accused Mr Gove of overseeing “huge waste in PPE contracts” as she hit out against the Government on Monday.

Scottish Business Awards
Baroness Michelle Mone has admitted to lying about her links to PPE Medpro (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Mr Gove said: “If there are further questions to ask about PPE procurement, and I believe the Government has a strong record, then I’m more than happy to do so with the Covid inquiry.”

The Housing Secretary also said it was his “understanding” that Lady Mone is no longer a member of the Conservative party.

Labour has piled pressure on Mr Gove to appear before MPs to answer questions about what he knew.

Shadow Cabinet Office minister Nick Thomas-Symonds wrote to Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden demanding clarification.

“Why did your colleague Mr Gove fail to take the necessary steps to ensure that this case was investigated properly, and why did not Government ministers ensure that the misleading impression being given to the public by Baroness Mone was corrected?” he wrote.

Mr Thomas-Symonds also raised Mr Barrowman’s claim that he was asked by a Government official in November 2022 if he would pay money for a law enforcement probe to be called off.

“This is an extraordinarily serious allegation that, if proven, goes to the heart of the integrity of Government conduct in this matter going forward and must be investigated urgently.”

The National Crime Agency is investigating suspected criminal offences in the procurement of contracts by PPE Medpro.

The Government last December issued breach of contract proceedings against the firm over the 2020 deal on the supply of sterile gowns.

The firm is defending the legal action.