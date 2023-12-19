HMRC branded ‘disgrace’ by senior Tory over treatment of Kaye Adams

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

HMRC branded 'disgrace' by senior Tory over treatment of Kaye Adams

By Press Association
Kaye Adams was involved in a legal battle over her employment status for tax purposes (Ian West/PA)
Kaye Adams’ treatment by the tax office was branded a “disgrace” by a senior Tory MP who accused HMRC of “bullying” self-employed workers.

Conservative former cabinet minister David Davis described in the Commons how the Loose Women presenter won a legal case against HMRC in a dispute over whether she should be taxed as an employee or a self-employed contractor.

The case related to IR35 rules, which are designed to clamp down on tax avoidance by so-called disguised employees, who charge for their services via limited companies.

Adam’s case has been one of a number of high-profile disputes between HMRC and broadcasters, including Gary Lineker and Lorraine Kelly, over their employment status.

Conservative former cabinet minister David Davis told the Commons: “A fortnight ago, Kaye Adams, the TV presenter, won her case against HMRC on IR35 status.

“Despite the fact that she won her first tax tribunal on this, over nine years the HMRC took her to either tribunal or court four times, forcing her to spend £200,000 in legal fees.

“HMRC spent many times that using two King’s Counsels at the last hearing alone.

“This was over a net tax bill of £70,000.

“There is no conceivable economic case for this.

“What HMRC are trying to do is move the guidelines by coercing Ms Adams and using her as an example to intimidate other self-employed workers to give in to HMRC’s bullying.

“This is a disgrace. It has gone on for too long.”

He added: “When is the Government going to review IR35 and, ideally, abolish it?”

Treasury minister Nigel Huddleston said: “It is our duty to ensure that everyone pays the right tax under the law regardless of wealth or status.

“We do note the decision of tribunal. We’ll carefully analyse this before considering next steps.”

He said the rules are designed to ensure a “level playing field” between workers.