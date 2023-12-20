Tory MP Craig Mackinlay recovering after sepsis left him ‘lucky to be alive’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tory MP Craig Mackinlay recovering after sepsis left him ‘lucky to be alive’

By Press Association
Craig Mackinlay has been in a fight for survival since late September (Victoria Jones/ PA)
Craig Mackinlay has been in a fight for survival since late September (Victoria Jones/ PA)

Conservative MP Craig Mackinlay said he is recovering and is “extremely lucky” to be alive after undergoing “extreme surgery” during a battle with sepsis.

The MP for South Thanet was taken to hospital in late September but is now on the “road to recovery”, he said in an update on his website on Tuesday.

“Many readers will know that, at the end of September, I was rushed into hospital after feeling very unwell at home the preceding day,” he said.

“I was diagnosed with sepsis and placed into an induced coma with multiple organ failures shortly after.

“Treatment by the NHS has been exemplary and I’m extremely lucky to be alive. I can’t thank my doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals enough for the care I’ve received.”

Craig Mackinlay court case
Conservative MP Craig Mackinlay with his wife Kati (Kirsty O’Connor/ PA)

The 57-year-old father of one announced his diagnosis on X, formerly known as Twitter, at the end of October, spurring words of well wishes from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and other Cabinet members, as well as Labour and Liberal Democrat MPs.

Mr Mackinlay said he has been “overwhelmed by the kindness of friends and strangers” since his diagnosis.

He said: “I’m sure I’ll have lots more to say about the experience over the months ahead. For now, I’d like to send my heartfelt thanks to the many constituents who have sent their good wishes.”

Sepsis is a life-threatening reaction to an infection that occurs when the immune system overreacts and starts to damage the body’s own tissues and organs.

Mr Mackinlay started his political career in the early 1990s, briefly leading the United Kingdom Independence Party (Ukip) before leaving to join the Conservative Party in 2005.

In 2019, Mr Mackinlay was acquitted of falsifying his election expenses for his 2015 campaign against then-Ukip leader Nigel Farage.