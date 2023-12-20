MSPs to get update on Scottish Government’s delayed A9 dualling programme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MSPs to get update on Scottish Government’s delayed A9 dualling programme

By Press Association
Holyrood will be updated on delayed plans to dual the A9 road between Perth and Inverness (Jane Barlow/PA)
Holyrood will be updated on delayed plans to dual the A9 road between Perth and Inverness (Jane Barlow/PA)

Transport Secretry Mairi McAllan will today update Holyrood on the Scottish Government’s delayed plans to dual the A9 road.

Former transport minister Jenny Gilruth had told MSPs in February this year that work to upgrade the road – which runs from Perth to Inverness – to dual-carriageway in its entirety by the original 2025 completion date was “simply unachievable”.

An update was promised in the autumn, with a statement now being made to Holyrood just before the Christmas recess.

Transport Secretary Mairi McAllan will give an update to MSPs at Holyrood on Wednesday (Michal Wachucik/PA)

It comes after Deputy First Minister Shona Robison used her budget statement at Holyrood to confirm the next phase of the programme would take place in 2024-25.

This, Ms Robison said, would include the start of work on the Tomatin to Moy stretch of the road, as well as work on necessary land acquisition for other sections.

The statement comes after papers released to Holyrood’s Citizen Participation and Public Petitions Committee, which is carrying out an inquiry into the dualling programme, revealed ministers were warned two years ago that the work could take until 2034 and cost almost £7.2 billion – more than double the original £3 billion estimate.

A discussion paper dated December 23, 2021 compared using a “traditionally capital-funded approach to completing the final eight of 11 A9 dualling programme stages” with a privately financed, revenue-funded option – most probably one based on the Mutual Investment Model that has been used by the Welsh Government.

According to the paper, the earliest the project would be completed if capital funding was used would be 2034 – almost a decade after the original 2025 deadline – with an estimated total of just over £4.5 billion.

If revenue funding was used, the paper suggested the work could be completed by 2032 – but adopting such an approach could see the total costs amount to just under £7.2 billion.

Citizen Participation and Public Petitions Committee Convener Jackson Carlaw MSP said: “It is welcome news that the Cabinet Secretary will deliver this long-awaited statement, updating Parliament on the A9 dualling project.

“The Committee remains committed to continuing our inquiry into the A9, on behalf of petitioner Laura Hansler, and we look forward to seeing the detail of the statement before inviting the Cabinet Secretary to give further evidence in the New Year.”