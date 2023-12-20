Wellingborough contest to provide early test for Sunak in election year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Wellingborough contest to provide early test for Sunak in election year

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is facing another by-election test after MP Peter Bone was recalled by voters (Andy Buchanan/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is facing another by-election test after MP Peter Bone was recalled by voters (Andy Buchanan/PA)

The Tories will “fight for every vote” as Rishi Sunak battles to avoid another by-election humiliation after Peter Bone’s voters ousted him from the Commons.

The disgraced former Conservative MP was ejected after more than 10% of voters in his Wellingborough seat voted to recall him.

The recall petition was triggered when Mr Bone was handed a six-week suspension from the House of Commons after an inquiry found he had subjected a staff member to bullying and sexual misconduct.

The result in Wellingborough will be an early test for the Tories and Labour ahead of the general election expected in 2024.

The Tories will decide when to start the by-election process after the Commons returns in January.

Mr Bone had been sitting as an independent after losing the Conservative whip in the aftermath of the ruling.

He held the Northamptonshire seat in 2019 with a majority of 18,540 over Labour, but the Tories have suffered a series of by-election defeats in recent years, including in constituencies which were theoretically safer.

Wellingborough has been held by the Conservatives since 2005, when Mr Bone won it from Labour.

The majority is smaller than the Tory cushions in Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire which fell to Sir Keir Starmer’s party in October.

Cabinet minister Mel Stride said it would be “foolhardy” to say the Conservatives will definitely retain the seat.

But he claimed Labour’s national poll lead of about 20 percentage points was “wafer thin” in terms of how strong it was, with no real desire among voters for Sir Keir to become the new prime minister.

POLITICS PPE

The Work and Pensions Secretary told Times Radio: “Yes, we have a fair bit of ground to make up but there is no strong burning passion for Keir Starmer or another Labour government.

“There is a wide lead in the polls at the moment but it’s very thin.

“And we will be fighting for every single vote.”

On Sky News he said there was “all to play for” and “we will go at it has hard as we possibly can”.

Mid Bedfordshire by-election
Labour has overturned large Tory majorities in recent by-elections, including in Mid Bedfordshire (Joe Giddens/PA)

Gen Kitchen, Labour’s parliamentary candidate in Wellingborough, said the recall petition outcome showed that constituents “want change”.

Labour Party chair Anneliese Dodds said: “The Conservative Party has presided over 13 years of failure, not least in the professionalism, integrity and accountability at all levels that Rishi Sunak promised.

“Despite serious allegations made against him, Peter Bone has dragged his constituents through a lengthy recall petition rather than doing the right thing and offering his resignation

“The people of Wellingborough now have the opportunity to vote for a fresh start with Gen Kitchen and the Labour Party.”

Peter Bone
Wellingborough voters backed a recall petition to oust Peter Bone MP and trigger a by-election (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

At the conclusion of the six-week long Wellingborough recall process, North Northamptonshire Council said 10,505 people agreed that Mr Bone should lose his job as their MP.

The by-election threshold had been set at 7,904 people — a tenth of the 79,046 eligible voters in his constituency.

A date for the by-election has not been set but rules around parliamentary procedure mean it will not take place before February.

In a statement published on social media, Mr Bone said having a by-election seemed “bizarre” because “86.8% of the electorate did not want to remove me from office, nor for there to be a by-election” – a reference to the constituents who did not sign the petition.

The veteran politician, who has been spotted in Westminster in recent days, said the allegations against him were “totally untrue and without foundation”.

Mr Bone was found to have “committed many varied acts of bullying and one act of sexual misconduct” against a staff member in 2012 and 2013.

Parliament’s behaviour watchdog, the Independent Expert Panel, upheld an earlier investigation that found he broke the MPs’ code of conduct on four counts of bullying and one of sexual misconduct.

The panel found that he had indecently exposed himself to the complainant in the bathroom of a hotel room during a work trip to Madrid.

Mr Bone has repeatedly denied the allegations and said in his statement on Tuesday that he would “have more to say on these matters in the new year”.

The former minister was kicked out of the Tory parliamentary party a day after the report was published on October 16.