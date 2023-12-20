Former Tory MP Andrew Bridgen quits Laurence Fox’s Reclaim Party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Former Tory MP Andrew Bridgen quits Laurence Fox’s Reclaim Party

By Press Association
Andrew Bridgen, right, at a Reclaim Party press conference at One Great George Street in Westminster, London, after joining the party (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Andrew Bridgen, right, at a Reclaim Party press conference at One Great George Street in Westminster, London, after joining the party (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Laurence Fox’s Reclaim Party has lost its only MP after Andrew Bridgen quit the group over a “difference in direction”.

The North West Leicestershire MP said it had been an “incredibly difficult decision” and insisted he still supported the “policies and values” of Reclaim.

Mr Bridgen said he was making the decision ahead of the general election expected in 2024.

Andrew Bridgen joins Reclaim Party
Laurence Fox and Andrew Bridgen when the MP announced he was joining the party in May (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

He said: “This morning, I have made the incredibly difficult decision to resign from the Reclaim Party. I would first of all like to thank Laurence and all of the team at Reclaim who have been excellent and supported me wholeheartedly for the last nine months.

“I have come to this decision purely because of a difference in the direction of the party, I will still wholeheartedly support the policies and values of the Reclaim Party and wish them all of the best in their future endeavours.

“However, I need to make a very important decision with a general election pending in the first half of next year. I need to put North West Leicestershire first, above any party allegiance.

“I will continue standing up and fighting for the people of North West Leicestershire and delivering what is best for them.”

Mr Bridgen was expelled from the Conservative Party in April over a social media post in which he described Covid-19 vaccinations as “the biggest crime against humanity since the Holocaust”.

In his statement resigning from Reclaim, he said: “I have been standing up for those who have been injured by vaccines and exposing the worrying cover up of trends in excess deaths on a national and indeed global scale.”

Reclaim said the party and Mr Bridgen remained aligned across numerous policy areas but both felt they were better positioned to work independently.

Party leader Fox said: “It has been a pleasure working with Andrew. He is a man of great bravery and we remain hugely supportive of his campaigning on a number of issues.

“He rightly sees his role to raise issues of concern to his constituents. There are too few in parliament prepared to do that.

“He has been an excellent constituency MP and we wish him every success in his bid for re-election in North West Leicestershire. As a reflection of that support, we have made a considerable donation to Andrew’s campaign fund.”