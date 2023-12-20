Government sets ‘ambitious’ target to grow rail freight by 75%

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Government sets ‘ambitious’ target to grow rail freight by 75%

By Press Association
One freight train can replace up to 129 lorries, according to the Department for Transport (Gareth Fuller/PA)


An “ambitious” target of growing rail freight by at least 75% by 2050 has been set by Transport Secretary Mark Harper.

The Cabinet minister said this will lead to economic and environmental benefits.

He believes setting a target for increasing the amount of goods moved by train will encourage more private sector investment in the sector.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper
Transport Secretary Mark Harper said rail freight helped keep the country moving (Lucy North/PA)

One freight train can replace up to 129 lorries, while moving a tonne of freight by rail produces a quarter of the carbon emissions compared with road transport, according to the Department for Transport.

Rail industry body Rail Partners previously called for an ambition of trebling rail freight by 2050.

It believes the Government’s decision to scrap HS2 north of Birmingham reduced its ambitions for freight.

The initial plan for the high-speed railway would have taken many more long-distance services off existing tracks, creating more space for freight trains.

Mr Harper said: “Rail freight helps keeps this country moving, ensuring our supermarket shelves are stocked and materials are supplied to our construction workers.

“Not only is it the most efficient and environmentally friendly way of transporting many goods, but it helps grow the economy across the country.

“This ambitious plan demonstrates this government’s confidence in the rail freight sector, and I hope it encourages businesses to capitalise on the extra opportunities, so the industry continues to thrive and deliver for our country.”

John Smith, chief executive of operator GB Railfreight, said: “Having a published rail freight growth target is a clear signal that the UK is committed to reducing carbon emissions and meeting its ambitions to be net zero by 2050.

“Our railways have long been the backbone of our economy and today’s announcement allows private companies like GB Railfreight to continue to invest in innovative technologies.

“Confidence in rail has recently been eroded and this target is a fantastic signal to companies to consider rail to move vital goods up and down the country.”

Maggie Simpson, director-general of representative body the Rail Freight Group, said: “We are delighted that government has recognised the economic and environmental benefits of growing rail freight.

“This target sends a strong message about the benefits and potential of rail freight which will encourage investment by industry and private businesses, and attract more customers to move their goods by rail.”