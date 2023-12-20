Independent Living Fund for disabled people to reopen after Budget boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Independent Living Fund for disabled people to reopen after Budget boost

By Press Association
The independent living fund enabled disabled people to live independent lives. (PA)
A fund which helps disabled people lead independent lives will reopen to applicants following a Scottish Budget funding boost.

The Scottish Government has announced a £9 million investment for the Independent Living Fund for the 2024-25 financial year.

It is thought up to 1,000 additional disabled people with the most complex needs will benefit from the support when applications open in April.

The scheme, which was established in 2015 after the UK-wide initiative closed in 2010, can be used to fund carers or personal assistants to enable disabled people to live individual lives.

Health Secretary Michael Matheson visited Independent Living Fund Scotland on Wednesday (Jane Barlow/PA)

About 3,000 existing recipients were transferred from the UK Government scheme to the Scottish one.

The funding forms part of the £19.5 billion budget for NHS recovery and health and social care.

Health Secretary Michael Matheson visited Independent Living Fund Scotland in Livingston on Wednesday following the announcement.

He said: “I’m pleased that we will be able to help more disabled people in Scotland to lead full and independent lives as part of our continued support for social care services.

“We are investing in the development of the national care service so that everyone has access to consistently high-quality social care, whenever they need it.

“This will help remove barriers, tackle inequalities and allow people choice – as well as easing the pressure on Scotland’s NHS and continuing integration of community health and social care support.

“This also builds on our other commitments in this sector, including an £840 million increase in funding for social care over the life of the Parliament and an additional £230 million to support a pay uplift for social care workers to a minimum of £12 an hour.”

He said the £19.5 billion allocated to the health sector through the Budget protects “delivery in the face of unprecedented fiscal pressure”.

Peter Scott, chief executive of the Independent Living Fund Scotland, said: “Following yesterday’s Budget announcement of an additional £9 million investment into ILF Scotland in the coming year, we welcome the opportunity to expand the work of our organisation and assist up to 1,000 more disabled people.

“Whilst we are privileged to have the opportunity to reopen the fund to new applicants, we do not underestimate the level of responsibility that accompanies it.”