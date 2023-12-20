Independent Living Fund for disabled people to reopen after Budget boost

A fund which helps disabled people lead independent lives will reopen to applicants following a Scottish Budget funding boost.

The Scottish Government has announced a £9 million investment for the Independent Living Fund for the 2024-25 financial year.

It is thought up to 1,000 additional disabled people with the most complex needs will benefit from the support when applications open in April.

The scheme, which was established in 2015 after the UK-wide initiative closed in 2010, can be used to fund carers or personal assistants to enable disabled people to live individual lives.

Health Secretary Michael Matheson visited Independent Living Fund Scotland on Wednesday (Jane Barlow/PA)

About 3,000 existing recipients were transferred from the UK Government scheme to the Scottish one.

The funding forms part of the £19.5 billion budget for NHS recovery and health and social care.

Health Secretary Michael Matheson visited Independent Living Fund Scotland in Livingston on Wednesday following the announcement.

He said: “I’m pleased that we will be able to help more disabled people in Scotland to lead full and independent lives as part of our continued support for social care services.

“We are investing in the development of the national care service so that everyone has access to consistently high-quality social care, whenever they need it.

Please see our statement below following the announcement of the re-opening of #ILF in the @scotgovFM #ScotPfG earlier this week.@scotgovhealth pic.twitter.com/JZ3EVgkdqI — ILF Scotland (@ILFScotland) September 7, 2023

“This will help remove barriers, tackle inequalities and allow people choice – as well as easing the pressure on Scotland’s NHS and continuing integration of community health and social care support.

“This also builds on our other commitments in this sector, including an £840 million increase in funding for social care over the life of the Parliament and an additional £230 million to support a pay uplift for social care workers to a minimum of £12 an hour.”

He said the £19.5 billion allocated to the health sector through the Budget protects “delivery in the face of unprecedented fiscal pressure”.

Peter Scott, chief executive of the Independent Living Fund Scotland, said: “Following yesterday’s Budget announcement of an additional £9 million investment into ILF Scotland in the coming year, we welcome the opportunity to expand the work of our organisation and assist up to 1,000 more disabled people.

“Whilst we are privileged to have the opportunity to reopen the fund to new applicants, we do not underestimate the level of responsibility that accompanies it.”