Review calls for improved approach to rate setting for funded childcare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Review calls for improved approach to rate setting for funded childcare

By Press Association
The review looked at how nurseries and other providers are paid to deliver funded childcare (PA)
The review looked at how nurseries and other providers are paid to deliver funded childcare (PA)

The Scottish Government and Cosla have jointly published a review of how private nurseries, childminders and other providers are paid to deliver funded early learning and childcare (ELC).

The review drew on evidence from funded ELC providers in the private sector, third and childminding sector and from local government.

In the review, the Government and Cosla recommends updating the current policy to provide a better approach to rate setting.

They also said clearer expectations should be set around engagement and communications for local authorities and funded providers.

Finally, they suggested exploring the central collection of more robust and reliable cost data, and collecting evidence on how local authorities support providers to meet the needs of children with additional support needs.

Children minister Natalie Don said: “The Scottish Government has been clear in its commitment to supporting a sustainable and diverse childcare sector.

“We have already seen a significant increase in the rates paid to private and third sector providers since the introduction of 1,140 hours for all three and four-year-olds, with the average rate for three to five-year-olds increasing by 57.6% between 2017-18 and 2022-23.

Natalie Don
Natalie Don said the Government will take forward the suggestions (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“I recognise that this has been a challenging period for the childcare sector, and this review is clear there is more to do to ensure that rates are set sustainably for all funded providers.

“I welcome the actions recommended within the review to further strengthen the rate-setting process.

“We will work with the sector and our partners in local government to take forward these actions over the remainder of this Parliament.

“Alongside this process, Cosla and the Scottish Government are continuing to work together to consider wider actions to further strengthen and improve sustainable rate-setting.”

A Cosla spokesperson said: “Local authorities in Scotland highly value their partnerships with funded ELC providers in the private, voluntary, independent and childminding sectors, recognising the key role they play in delivering high quality early learning and childcare and supporting our children and their families.

“Councils are committed to providing effective support for funded providers locally, including through payment of sustainable rates.

“Good progress has been made to date, with average rates paid for three to five-year-olds having increased by 57.6% since 2017-18.

“Local government will continue to work with Scottish Government and our partners across the sector to take forward the actions outlined in today’s joint sustainable rates review publication, to further strengthen rate-setting moving forward.”