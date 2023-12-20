Budget deal for police shows confidence in my leadership, says chief constable

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Budget deal for police shows confidence in my leadership, says chief constable

By Press Association
Jo Farrell spoke to MSPs at Holyrood (Durham Police)
Scotland’s top police officer has said the force’s budget settlement is a sign of the Scottish Government’s confidence in her leadership.

Chief Constable Jo Farrell, who was appointed to the job in October, welcomed the £104 million uplift provided by Tuesday’s Budget.

She said it would allow Police Scotland to restart recruitment before the end of the financial year.

During her first appearance before the Scottish Parliament’s Justice Committee, she was also questioned on her use of a police car to take her to her home in Durham – something she has previously apologised for.

The chief constable said Police Scotland would restart the process of recruitment (Robert Perry/PA)

Ms Farrell set out her priorities for her role, saying she believes “passionately about the value policing brings to our communities” and how she wanted police to be “highly trusted by the people we serve”.

She said one of her first commitments was to accelerate the roll-out of body-worn video cameras among police, something which has been discussed for years.

This is due to start in the summer of 2024, she said.

She said Police Scotland is now bringing together the eight crime systems from the legacy regional forces.

Conservative justice spokesman Russell Findlay asked her about her use of a police car to go home to England, saying, “any other officer doing this might have expected their P45”.

He asked if the incident had compromised her relationship with the Government.

The chief constable reiterated her apology, saying she regretted the “error of judgement”.

She said Police Scotland had made a “credible and detailed” budget request to the Government, adding: “I think the result of that yesterday speaks to the confidence Government have … in me as a leader of this organisation but, more importantly, the work that’s been done by my colleagues over the previous 10 years in bringing about a fantastic, national, police service to Scotland.”

Mr Findlay asked why Police Scotland still did not have body-worn cameras despite them being in standard use in other police services in the UK.

Ms Farrell said the issue is the scale at which the Scottish police force would need to deploy the cameras and the need for data security.