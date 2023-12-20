Mark Drakeford ‘intensely relaxed’ at reports of lifetime ban from North Wales pubs

Mark Drakeford has said he is “intensely relaxed” about reports that he faces a lifetime ban from a series of pubs in North Wales.

The Labour First Minister of Wales, who recently announced he would step down by March, also said the publicans behind the ban were not in “any danger” of him visiting.

After Mr Drakeford announced his intention to resign last week, Phil Ashe, chairman of Llandudno Pub Watch and vice-chairman of West Conwy Pub Watch, claimed the First Minister would struggle to find a pint in 90 pubs in North Wales.

Asked by the PA News Agency what he thought about the ban, Mr Drakeford said: “I find myself intensely relaxed at this.

“They are not in any danger of me visiting, so they can be relaxed as well.”

Mr Ashe previously said he and fellow publicans were “extremely happy” to hear the news of the Welsh Labour leader’s resignation, and claimed retail and service businesses had become a “punching bag” for his policies.

He cited Covid restrictions on hospitality businesses and the new default 20mph speed limit in built-up areas among issues influenced by Welsh Government.

Mr Ashe told the BBC’s local democracy reporting service: “Mark Drakeford is not welcome in our pubs, and he never will be because of the damage he caused all the pubs during the pandemic.

“We currently have 90 odd members, and Mark Drakeford is still barred.

“Most pubs and businesses are still struggling because of him.”