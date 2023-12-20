Scotland’s onshore GDP contracted slightly in October

Scotland’s onshore GDP fell by 0.5% in October, the latest figures show.

The contraction comes after unrevised growth of 0.1% in September.

Figures published by the Scottish Government’s chief statistician estimate that the country’s GDP grew 0.2% in the three months to October 2023.

In the previous quarter – July to September – there was an increase of 0.4%, indicating the rate of growth has slowed in the most recent three months.

In October, output in the services sector, which accounts for around three quarters of the economy, grew by 0.1%.

Output in the production sector, however, is estimated to have contracted by 3.3%, with the largest contribution to overall GDP coming from the 7.9% contraction in the output of electricity and gas supply.