Water regulator criticised for ‘unacceptable’ spending of public money

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Water regulator criticised for ‘unacceptable’ spending of public money

By Press Association
The Water Industry Commission for Scotland regulates Scottish Water (Nick Ansell/PA)
The Water Industry Commission for Scotland regulates Scottish Water (Nick Ansell/PA)

The body tasked with regulating Scottish Water has been criticised for lavish spending, including a £77,000 Harvard course for a senior manager and meals worth more than £200 per head.

The Water Industry Commission for Scotland (Wics) has borne the brunt of a report from Audit Scotland on Wednesday, with the watchdog finding the body failed to seek Government approval for two purchases over 2022-23.

One of these was the provision of £100 gift vouchers for staff members as a Christmas present, which exceeded the £75 limit for gifts.

The other was the funding of a training course at the Harvard Business School at the famed university in Boston to the tune of £77,350, including flights, for its chief operating officer Michelle Ashford.

Ms Ashford advertises the advanced management programme from Harvard on her LinkedIn profile, and says it was undertaken between January and May of this year.

It was only when Audit Scotland reported the issues that approval was sought, and received, by the Scottish Government.

In its report, Audit Scotland said: “I am concerned that this amount of public money was spent without due process being followed or a clear assessment being undertaken to demonstrate that this expenditure represented value for money.

Auditor General Stephen Boyle
Auditor General Stephen Boyle highlighted ‘unacceptable behaviour’ by senior commission officials (PA)

“All expenditure should be incurred in accordance with the requirements of the commission’s finance policies and guidelines, and the rules and guidance set out in the Scottish public finance manual. If there is any dubiety as to whether planned expenditure is permissible, approval should be sought from the sponsor division prior to the expenditure being incurred.”

Elsewhere, Auditor General Stephen Boyle criticised the body’s expenses process, which showed “widespread issues”, including “claims not supported by itemised receipts, exceeding the approved subsistence rates, and, on occasion, the reimbursement of the purchase of alcohol”.

On one occasion, a meal amounted to as much as £200 per head, including the purchase of alcohol.

In a statement, Mr Boyle said: “Value for money should always be central to public bodies’ spending decisions.

“But these findings highlight unacceptable behaviour by senior commission officials in the use of public funds.

“I expect appropriate action to be taken to address the issues reported by the auditor.”

At the beginning of this year, Wics chief executive Alan Sutherland caused controversy when the body’s accounts showed he had been repaid more than £14,000 for leave he did not take in 2021-22, despite being among one of the highest paid public sector workers on a salary of £183,240.

Wics and the Scottish Government have been contacted for comment.