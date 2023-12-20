Sunak hosts bosses for Business Council gathering

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak hosts bosses for Business Council gathering

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hosted top bossed at Downing Street (Kin Cheung/PA)
Rishi Sunak hosted bosses from GSK, Barclays and Aviva for the final meeting of his Business Council this year.

The group “agreed that, with inflation now more than halved, there is an opportunity for more economic growth and dynamism in 2024”, a Downing Street spokesperson said.

Thirteen top executives make up the body No 10 has pitched as reporting to the Government “from the business front lines”.

Other companies represented include Google, Sainsbury’s, Vodafone and BAE Systems.

The council, which is intended to meet biannually, first gathered in July.

ECONOMY Inflation
The final meeting of the year came on the day official figures showed inflation dropped back unexpectedly sharply to its lowest level for more than two years last month.

Falling fuel prices and another drop in food inflation drove the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) down to 3.9% in November from 4.6% in October, and the lowest level since September 2021.

The No 10 spokesperson said the Prime Minister thanked business leaders for their support over the past year.

They said: “He noted progress to stabilise the economy, which has resulted in inflation falling well below half – to 3.9% – delivering one of the Prime Minister’s key priorities.”

Mr Sunak said businesses are continuing to choose the UK as an investment destination, pointing to examples including Tata Group’s £4 billion UK gigafactory and BMW’s £600 million commitment to develop electrical vehicle production in the UK, the spokesperson continued.

Discussing the economic and business outlook, “council members agreed that, with inflation now more than halved, there is an opportunity for more economic growth and dynamism in 2024”.

Mr Sunak asked the business chiefs about barriers to adopting artificial intelligence and its applications and announced that a new AI Opportunity Forum will be launched in January, the spokesperson said.