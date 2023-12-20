Gavin Williamson criticises Boris Johnson’s ‘panic’ pandemic school closures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Gavin Williamson criticises Boris Johnson’s ‘panic’ pandemic school closures

By Press Association
Former education secretary Sir Gavin Williamson (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Former pandemic-era education secretary Sir Gavin Williamson has criticised Boris Johnson’s “panic” decision to close schools in January 2021.

In a witness statement to the official UK Covid-19 Inquiry, the Tory ex-Cabinet minister said he considered resigning over the matter.

Sir Gavin, who has not given evidence in person but provided a statement for Module 2 of Baroness Heather Hallett’s probe, said his advice to the then-prime minister was “unequivocal: we needed to ensure that children could return to school in January 2021.

“Unlike the first lockdown, we now had unequivocal evidence that school closures were damaging for children’s education, development and health.”

Sir Gavin said his advice “was initially taken into account” by Mr Johnson in December 2020, allowing him to work with headteachers and officials on the return-to-school plans “all through the Christmas period”.

But on January 4 2021, Mr Johnson announced a third national lockdown for England which saw schools shut to most pupils, just hours after he told parents it was safe to send their children back to the classroom.

“It was a panic decision, made without having children’s interests front and centre,” Sir Gavin said, writing that it was wrong on two grounds.

Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson has been accused of panicking by his former education secretary (Chris Radburn/PA)

“Firstly, we had seen the impact, especially on the most disadvantaged children, of not having schools open and operating as normally as possible. My concern was that a second set of restrictions would set back children’s educational recovery and progress even further.

“Secondly, I felt it was wholly unnecessary. We had seen exceptionally high rates of Covid-19 in a number of northern towns and cities, yet had been able to keep schools open in these areas over this period. While this would be exceptionally challenging at a national level, I felt it was the right thing to do, as keeping children in school was so beneficial to them.”

Sir Gavin continued: “I did very briefly consider whether I should resign, but I felt it was not the right thing.”

He was concerned quitting would “distract attention away from the key policy issues and focus attention on personal political issues”.

Sir Gavin was education secretary from July 2019 until September 2021.

His handling of disruption to schools during the height of the pandemic and the grading of GCSEs and A-levels after exams were cancelled was widely seen as disastrous.