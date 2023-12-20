UK Government ‘profoundly regrets’ legal action by Irish against Legacy Act

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK Government ‘profoundly regrets’ legal action by Irish against Legacy Act

By Press Association
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said the UK Government would ‘robustly defend the legislation’ (Liam McBurney/PA)
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said the UK Government would 'robustly defend the legislation' (Liam McBurney/PA)

The UK Government “profoundly regrets” a move by the Irish to legally challenge its legislation to deal with Northern Ireland’s troubled past.

In a statement, the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris slammed the case as “unnecessary” and warned it came at a “particularly sensitive time in Northern Ireland”.

“It did not need to be taken now, given the issues are already before the UK courts,” Mr Heaton-Harris said.

Israel-Hamas conflict
Irish premier Leo Varadkar said his government was left with ‘no option’ but to legally challenge the UK Government (Niall Carson/PA)

But earlier, Irish premier Leo Varadkar said his government was left with “no option” but to legally challenge the UK Government over the Legacy Act.

The Taoiseach said the “strong” legal advice was that the UK Legacy Act breached the UN Convention on Human Rights.

The Act received royal assent in September despite widespread opposition from political parties, victims’ organisations in Northern Ireland and the Irish government.

Ireland’s deputy premier and foreign affairs minister Micheal Martin said they were taking the case reluctantly after having spent time trying to change the UK Government’s mind.

Amnesty International praised the Irish government as “doing the right thing” for victims of Northern Ireland’s Troubles by “taking a stand”.

The Irish government is to argue that the provisions of the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act 2023 are incompatible with the UK’s obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights.

Aspects of the laws include a limited form of immunity from prosecution for Troubles-related offences for those who co-operate with the new Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR).

The new Act will also halt future civil cases and legacy inquests.

Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act
A legal challenge was brought by victims of the Northern Ireland conflict against the UK Government’s Legacy Act (Liam McBurney/PA)

Multiple Troubles victims and family members are supporting a legal challenge against aspects of the Act at Belfast High Court.

The UK Government also said it was prepared for the move by the Irish government, and would “robustly defend the legislation”.

Speaking on Wednesday, Mr Varadkar said: “The government took a decision that we will take an interstate case to the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, seeking a judicial review of the UK Legacy Act.

“The attorney general’s advice on this is very strong, his advice is that the UK Legacy Act is in breach of the UN Convention on Human Rights. It’s also the view of the UN high commissioner and also the Council of Europe.

“It is something that we’re genuinely doing with a sense of regret, and would prefer not to be in this position, but we did make a commitment to survivors in Northern Ireland and to the families of victims that we would stand by them, respect their wishes and also stand by the Good Friday Agreement, which specifically references the European Convention on Human Rights.”

The Taoiseach added that the Stormont House Agreement had received consensus from both governments and parties in Northern Ireland.

He said: “The UK Government decided for their own reasons, and of course they have the right to do this, to go down a different path, which is the UK legacy legislation, which is now law.

“But we don’t agree with that, we think that the agreement agreed by the parties in Northern Ireland, the two governments is the better approach and we think at this stage we really have no option but to ask the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg to carry out a judicial review of this legislation.”

Migrant accommodation
Ireland’s deputy premier Micheal Martin said the British Government had ‘removed the political option, and left us only this legal avenue’ (Niall Carson/PA)

Mr Martin said: “This decision was taken after much thought and careful consideration.

“I regret that we find ourselves in a position where such a choice had to be made.

“However, the decision by the British Government not to proceed with the 2014 Stormont House Agreement and instead pursue legislation unilaterally, without effective engagement with the legitimate concerns that we, and many others raised left us with few options.

“The British Government removed the political option, and has left us only this legal avenue.”

In his statement on Wednesday evening, Mr Heaton-Harris also challenged the Irish government on its approach to legacy, describing it as “inconsistent”.

“At no time since 1998 has there been any concerted or sustained attempt on the part of the Irish state to pursue a criminal investigation and prosecution-based approach to the past,” he said.

“We note, in particular, the former Irish justice minister and attorney general’s 2014 reference to an informal decision on behalf of the Irish government to not investigate Troubles cases – something that he restated publicly in 2021 in response to our proposals.

“Indeed the Irish government should urgently clarify the number of criminal prosecutions brought in Ireland since 1998 relating to Troubles cases.”

He also added: “It is also a matter of public record that successive UK and Irish governments during the peace process worked closely together on a range of initiatives which have provided conditional immunity and early release from prison.”

His statement concluded by describing the UK Government’s bilateral relationship with Ireland as “one we value deeply”.

Stormont Assembly
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson accused the Irish government of ‘double standards’ (Liam McBurney/PA)

“Despite this misguided action, we will continue to work to minimise the consequences and protect the interests of the people and businesses that bind us together,” he added.

Meanwhile, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson accused the Irish government of “double standards”.

Sir Jeffrey told the BBC: “I think there are double standards on the part of the Irish government here and whilst I am strongly opposed to the Government’s amnesty plans, we voted against it, we spoke against it and we continue to oppose it, but I don’t think the Irish government are in a very strong position to point the finger at the UK Government because the Irish government have no proposals to deal with the legacy issues.

“No proposals to deal with the quite significant number of murders that were committed either in their jurisdiction or from their jurisdiction.

“For years effectively there has been a form of amnesty in the Irish Republic because they have not actively pursued those responsible for these crimes.”