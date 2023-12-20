Hunt to sign financial services agreement with Switzerland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hunt to sign financial services agreement with Switzerland

By Press Association
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt will visit Bern for a new financial services deal (James Manning/PA)
Jeremy Hunt is to strike a financial services deal with Switzerland aimed at easing UK firms’ access to the Swiss market and vice versa.

The Chancellor is in Bern on Thursday to sign the agreement, which is based on the mutual recognition of each other’s laws and regulations governing the sector, the Financial Times reported.

It will create a framework to facilitate cross-border trade in wholesale financial services, with the Treasury hoping this will boost the City of London.

The Chancellor will ink the deal with Swiss finance minister Karin Keller-Sutter.

The FT said Mr Hunt will attribute the UK’s ability to strike its own trade deals with major finance hubs to Brexit.

The Treasury told the newspaper: “The Bern Financial Services Agreement is only possible due to new freedoms granted to the UK following its exit from the EU.

“The agreement will enhance the UK and Switzerland’s already thriving financial services relationship.”

It added that the two nations’ relationship “is underpinned by a commitment to international standards and a shared belief in the value of open and resilient financial markets”.

When Britain left the bloc it risked losing the benefits of its former trading arrangements with Switzerland, which were based on EU rules despite it not being a member state.

The new deal permanently restores the UK’s access to Switzerland’s financial sector and opens to door to a wider trade deal, according to the FT.

Labour MP Paul Blomfield, who is the co-convenor of the cross-party UK Trade and Business Commission, said: “This agreement will be well received across the City and is a welcome acknowledgement from the Government that providing regulatory certainty between UK industries and their most important markets is a good thing.

“The EU remains the largest overseas market for most British businesses and protecting them demands similar arrangements of beneficial regulatory alignment, which will break down barriers, reduce costs and unlock the huge potential of the UK economy.”