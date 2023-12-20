Labour pledges to cut cancer waiting times and diagnose earlier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour pledges to cut cancer waiting times and diagnose earlier

By Press Association
Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said delays in the cancer sector are often a ‘sign that things are going wrong in the NHS’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour has set out its plans to cut cancer waiting times and diagnose earlier, in a bid to improve survival rates.

The party has pledged to double the number of MRI and CT scanners and purchase AI-enabled scanners to tackle the increasing backlog.

Labour’s Catch Up On Cancer plan also includes delivering an extra two million appointments on evenings and weekends, and would be funded by abolishing the non-dom tax status.

NHS England data shows 100,000 people were diagnosed with cancer at stage 3 or 4 in 2021. In October this year, 6,700 (42%) of patients who were urgently referred waited longer than two months for their first treatment for cancer.

NHS cancer wait times
Labour has pledged to cut cancer waiting times and diagnose the disease earlier (Jeff Moore/PA Images)

Longer waiting times for diagnostic scans and tests are likely to have a negative effect on cancer survival rates.

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said delays in the cancer sector are often a “sign that things are going wrong in the NHS”.

In May 2010 there were six patients in England waiting longer than 13 weeks for an MRI or CT scan. As of October 2023, this has risen to 29,000 patients waiting for the same scans, representing an increase of more than 477,000%.

The UK is behind comparable European nations in cancer survival rates, with the Institute for Public Policy Research estimating that 180,000 lives could have been saved since 2010.

Mr Streeting said: “Catching cancer early saves lives, I know because that’s what saved mine. The Conservatives have failed to arm the NHS with enough staff or the latest equipment, and left cancer patients waiting too long for tests and scans.

“Cancer is the canary in the coalmine. It is often the sign that things are going wrong in the NHS. After the first term of a Labour government, people should judge us by whether we have improved cancer services and improved survival rates.

“Labour’s plan to catch up to cancer will deliver two million more appointments on evenings and weekends, and double the number of CT and MRI scanners, so the NHS can catch cancer earlier and treat it faster.”